Kiwi Vivian Yang shows promising signs, Eugenie Bouchard advances at ASB Classic

Vivian Yang stuck with her aggressive style in her match against Sara Errani.

New Zealand junior Vivian Yang may have lost to the vastly more experienced Sara Errani in the first round of qualifying at the ASB Classic on Saturday, but she did show signs of her potential.

The 17-year-old Yang went down 6-1 6-4 to the former world No 5 and French Open finalist, in a match where she took a while to get going, but was able to live with the Errani for most of the second set.

This was Yang’s first match at this level and she picked up a wildcard after finishing runner-up to Erin Routliffe in the playoff tournament earlier this week.

So naturally nerves were going to be a factor, but this is all part of the learning experience for Yang.

“It’s the first time for me to play in front of a home crowd and such a big crowd,” Yang said.

“So for sure, there was a bit of momentum shift at the start, but it’s part of the journey and I have to go through that eventually at any part of my life and I’m glad I’m going through that at the age of 17. I’m very happy that I’ve got this opportunity.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Eugenie Bouchard has had success at the ASB Classic in the past.

Throughout her tennis career so far, Yang has always been known as a player who will go for her shots. It might mean she’ll make errors, but her aggressive style of play should mean she has a high ceiling and over time those balls that land just out, will clip the line.

Against Errani, Yang kept that same aggressive style, rather than play too cautiously, afraid to make mistakes.

“I’m very happy with the way I approached the match and obviously I’m fine with the type of errors I make, because it’s part of my game,” she said.

“So I am happy I approached this match the way I wanted to.

“Maybe execution wise some of it wasn’t great, but I’m happy I left myself out there and let people remember that this is how Vivian Yang plays.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Former US Open winner Emma Raducanu talk to media before the ASB Classic tennis tournament in Auckland.

Yang will hang around the Classic for the rest of the women’s week, before heading to Traralgon for a warm up tournament, ahead of the Junior Australian Open.

Yang spent a large part of 2022 playing women’s tennis, rather than in junior tournaments. There will be a mix of both in 2023, but she does want to play in all four junior grand slams.

“I haven’t played juniors in a while, maybe over half a year,” Yang said.

“But I’m excited to compete against the best juniors in the world again, just to see that the experience I’ve got from WTA events and the way I play, should give me a lot more experience, so I hope that helps with junior events in the future.”

Meanwhile, in the following match on Centre Court, former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard defeated Ann Li from USA 6-4 6-3.

The Canadian is on the long road back after a shoulder injury which sidelined her from March 2021 to August 2022.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff US tennis star, Coco Gauff, pays a visit to Jellicoe Park tennis club in South Auckland.

She’s climbed from having no ranking to 326, but she still has a long way to go to be back where she once was.

However, she took another small step towards there with this win over Li.

“I think it was pretty solid,” Bouchard said of the victory.

“There are always weird feelings going into the first match of the year. We haven’t played in a couple of months, so I was happy I was able to make not too many loose errors and keep my focus for the entirety of the match.”

This is Bouchard’s fourth time playing at the Classic and after a first round exit in 2013, she had much more successful runs in 2019 and 2020.

“I love playing here,” the 28-year-old Bouchard said.

“I’ve always enjoyed the people, the fans, they’re really into tennis.

“Even today for qualifying we had people come out and you don’t see that at other tournaments.

'I like the courts, I’ve always played well, I’ve made a couple of quarterfinals. So I always have good, positive memories attached to Auckland.”