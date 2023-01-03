Sloane Stephens says she's changed from when she won 2016 ASB Classic

Sloane Stephens is back playing at the ASB Classic after seven years away.

It has been seven, long years since Sloane Stephens last played at the ASB Classic and she’s relieved she’s not the person she was in 2016.

Stephens won the tournament on her previous visit to New Zealand, defeating Caroline Wozniacki in the semifinals, then beating Julia Goerges in the final.

It was the first of three titles Stephens won that year, which was followed by winning the US Open in 2017 and in July 2018 she peaked at No 3 in the world, thanks to an appearance in the French Open final earlier that year.

But over the last three years, she’s only made it as far as a grand slam quarterfinal once and returns to the Classic ranked 37 in the world.

READ MORE:

* ASB Classic: Meet the seeds for this year's women's tournament

* ASB Classic's Leylah Fernandez glad to be a small part of tennis history

* Coco Gauff gets tricky first round opponent at ASB Classic



On Tuesday she will play against qualifier Rebeka Masarova from Spain and at last make another appearance on Centre Court at Stanley Street. So why so long away?

“Obviously 2016 was a great year. I loved it, had a great time, my mum came with me,” Stephens said of her Classic win.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images Sloane Stephens says at the age of 29 she has a more relaxed attitude.

“2017 wasn’t so great, I broke my foot at the beginning of the year, I flew all the way to Australia, found out that it was broken.

“I ended up winning the US Open and after that my schedule changed a bit. Then Covid and here we are.

“It was a long seven years, but there were good reasons. I’m happy to be back, I’ve played some good tennis here in the past and it’s always an amazing place to come back to,” she added.

“The city is amazing, very convenient, everything is great, the tournament staff are wonderful, so I’m looking forward to starting my season here.”

There have been 11 different grand slam winners since Stephens triumphed at the US Open in 2018 and there is a wave of young players coming through with huge potential, including Leylah Fernandez and Coco Gauff, who are both playing at this year’s Classic.

Photosport Sloane Stephens with ASB Classic \trophy in 2016.

But that’s not to say Stephens’s time has come and gone. She still has the ability to get back to where she was and she showed that last year by winning the WTA tournament in Guadalajara and at the age of 29 she says she’s now able to handle the pressures of being on tour better than she could previously.

“I’m able to take a little bit more risk. I feel comfortable going out to dinner or going out to sightsee,” she said.

“I don’t feel the pressure of someone knowing that I went to the beach and they’re going to say I played badly in a match, because I went to the beach.

“I think those are very much 18 to 24-year-old thoughts, so I’m glad I’m out of that and I’m able to live my life freely, be on tour and appreciate all the things these amazing cities have to offer and just be happy and enjoy myself.”

Another sign of Stephens’s standing on the circuit is her position on the WTA’s Player Council, which gives her a say in significant decisions on the Tour.

One of the biggest moves by the WTA recently was to join up with the men’s ATP and Tennis Australia to launch the United Cup.

The new team event clashes with the Classic. Due to when it was announced, a number of players had already committed to coming to Auckland, but there are fears that more women’s players could choose the United Cup, rather than the Classic next year.

“The schedule is a bit jam-packed,” Stephens said.

“Being on the Player Council, I can see a little bit beforehand what we’re thinking about and what’s going to happen.

“The United Cup is something we all wanted, a combined team event, everyone loved the Hopman Cup and it was something we were really looking forward to getting back.

“The timing worked out that it would happen to be this season and a lot of people had already decided what they were going to do in their year.

“But having more tennis and more tournaments, as in here, Adelaide is packed, the United Cup is packed.

“So having three events in the week and the draws really tough is good for us, it creates more jobs, more opportunities and more good matches for fans to see.”