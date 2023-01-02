Leylah Fernandez felt like old timer in crushing win over Brenda Fruhvirtova at ASB Classic

Leylah Fernandez never gave 15-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova a chance in their first round match at the ASB Classic.

For the first time in her career, Leylah Fernandez felt old on a tennis court when she defeated Brenda Fruhvirtova at the ASB Classic on Monday.

The 6-1 6-1 victory for Fernandez took just 61 minutes to complete, as she easily beat the 15-year-old from the Czech Republic, who was given a wildcard into the main draw.

Fernandez is 20 years old, so rarely gets to play someone younger than her on the tour, but to play someone five years her junior was a unique experience for the 2021 US Open finalist.

"I actually did feel old, it was incredible,” Fernandez said.

“I thought I was one of the young ones and then I heard there was a 15-year-old in the draw.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Lin Zhu of China is into the second round of the ASB Classic.

“I was super happy for her that she got into the draw, but for me, I tried to focus on my own game, enjoy myself on the court and put on a good show for the people who came.

“I was glad that they enjoyed it and there were some good rallies going.”

Fernandez never gave Fruhvirtova a chance to get into this match, breaking her serve in the first game and keeping the pressure on throughout.

For Fernandez, the mental strength she had in the match came from all the work with her father, Jorge.

“I remember growing up and practicing on court with my dad and sister and it wasn’t easy, in a way that he put pressure [on me],” she said.

"I was super happy that he taught me the way how to be resilient, how to find solutions and not only play the game because it’s there, but to enjoy it, enjoy the fight, enjoy the tough moments and when things get tough, to smile and go through it, not stop in my tracks.

“I was so happy that my dad, who’s still my coach, was able to teach me that and continue to teach me that.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Madison Brengle couldn’t convert the match point she had against Zhu Lin.

“I’ve a lot to learn and I think the mental side is one of the important aspects of the game that I don’t think a lot of players realise and teach the young kids.

“I hope that in the future we can have more of a deeper knowledge of it.”

One issue Fernandez had to cope with on Monday was the long wait to get on court, with the first match taking three hours, 45 minutes of actual time to complete.

“I think that was toughest part,” she said.

“You warm up a bit and then you see it’s going to a third set, there was also the rain delay, so it’s tough.

“There were a lot of nerves going around, because it is the first match of the year and I think I managed it well with my team here. I’m just glad that my dad was able to stay up (in Canada) and I could talk to him.”

In the first match on Centre Court China’s Zhu Lin has caused the first big upset, saving a match point to knock out the No 6 seed Madison Brengle, 4-6 7-6 6-4.

Zhu, who is ranked 84 in the world, outlasted the veteran Brengle by being the more aggressive player and while it’s Brengle’s style to grind away for the win, she also made too many unforced errors.

Meanwhile, there was no such trouble for the tournament’s No 8 seed from Canada, with Rebecca Marino defeating Alma Galfi 6-3 7-6.

