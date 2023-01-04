Wellington Phoenix's most vocal supporter is their women's captain, Lily Alfeld

Phoenix captain Lily Alfeld barks instructions to her team from the stands during their match against Western Sydney.

Wellington Phoenix’s No. 1 supporter might not be in the stands when they next play at Sky Stadium.

She could be in the goal instead.

Captain Lily Alfeld has not been sighted in an A-League Women game this season, after undergoing knee surgery in pre-season.

But she has been heard.

On Monday, Alfeld was up in the stands, where she has been perched at every home game, riding every emotion as her team-mates snapped their five-game losing streak by drawing 1-1 with Western Sydney Wanderers.

Her voice could be heard above everyone else's, whether it was shouting words of encouragement to her team, barking instructions or appealing calls made by the referee.

Alfeld resumed training last week, edging her closer to a return after missing the first six games.

Coach Natalie Lawrence is hoping to have her available as soon as their next game, away to A-League Women leaders Western United on Saturday.

While she had been sidelined with her injury, Lawrence said Alfeld had found another way to stay involved on match days, becoming the team’s unofficial cheerleader.

“I’m often having conversations with her about the game being like ‘Where can I go where no one is going to disturb me? And I want to be heard!’” Lawrence said.

“She’s great. She’s such a leader whether she’s on the field or not.”

New Zealand under-20 goalkeeper Brianna Edwards has deputised for Alfeld while she has been out injured.

Edwards made a spectacular save against the Wanderers, diving to her left and sticking out her glove to stop a shot from long distance.

Speaking before the game, Edwards said she could always hear Alfeld cheering from the stands during home games.

With her family residing in Australia, she said it meant a lot to have someone in the crowd rooting for her.

“It’s strange when we have away games and she’s not there,” Edwards said.

“I say to her ‘I missed you in the stands’.

“When we concede a goal, sometimes my family is not there so I look in the stands and she’s there going ‘come on, switch on, next one’. That’s really helpful.”