The show must go on insists ASB Classic tournament director Nicholas Lamperin

ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin insists the entire second round of the tournament will be played on Thursday, even if that means moving every match indoors.

The continual rain meant the day session was cancelled at Stanley Street on Wednesday, with five first round singles matches having to be concluded on two of the indoor courts, behind closed doors.

It wasn’t what Lamperin wanted to do, as fans sat bored on Centre Court, watching the rain come down, but he didn’t have any other option.

"We’re looking at the situation on a daily basis,” Lamperin said on Wednesday evening.

READ MORE:

* Win for Coco Gauff at ASB Classic, but Erin Routliffe exits

* ASB Classic: Two rain delays in a match a new experience for Emma Raducanu

* Kiranpal Pannu defeats Finn Reynolds to claim ASB Classic main draw wildcard



“Today the priority was to finish the first round, so we had all the first round matches moved indoors.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Wet weather washed out play at the ASB Classic on Wednesday.

“For tomorrow, we’re looking at a full schedule outdoors, with the option to move indoors, depending on the weather conditions.”

The forecast is just as bad for Thursday and improving by Friday. But rather than get the players to play two singles matches a day later in the tournament, Lamperin is willing to take everything indoors to complete the second round.

“We’re not at the stage of having the players play two matches in a day,” he said.

“With that indoor option we can probably fit in the schedule.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Tournament Director Nicolas Lamperin has had his work cut out dealing with the bad weather during the first three days of the ASB Classic.

“We have two courts. We have eight singles matches to play, we can play four on each of the two courts and that will allow us to get through the second round and hopefully we will get some better weather in the days to come and can go back to the outdoor courts.”

Spectators have their money refunded if they see less than an hour of play and the tournament takes out insurance for this, but a washed out tournament could have a financial impact.

“We’re not at that stage yet,” he said.

“We have some insurance policies in place, so we are in regular contact with them, just to make sure we take the right decisions, but hopefully we have the chance to go back outdoors.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Tennis fans turned up but had nothing to watch at the ASB Classic on Wednesday.

Lamperin said the players had been sympathetic about the situation the tournament is in and added that rain is something players constantly deal with.

“So far they’ve handled it well,” he said.

“I’ve had a chat with Sloane (Stephens), I was just with Venus (Williams), they know what it’s like.

“They feel sorry for the fans because they’ve seen the stadium the first two days with the unbelievable atmosphere and it was full. So this is the part that’s really missing for them.

“But in terms of being ready to play, they’re used to a change of conditions and settings.

“If they have to play indoors, they will go play indoors, but of course, they would prefer to play outdoors in front of a crowd.”

There is more rain expected next week for the men’s tournament and there is the fear that some of them decide they don’t want to come to Auckland, but would rather be in Melbourne, preparing in the sun for the Australian Open.

“There’s always a risk, I won’t deny it,” Lamperin said.

“However, it does look a bit better for next week and I have a feeling that once the players are here they’re not going to leave after two days because it’s been raining.

"Players are used to rain, it’s a sport which is played outdoors most of the year. These conditions happen all over the world, it’s just part of their lives.”