Venus Williams says she felt like a guinea pig in loss at ASB Classic

Venus Williams sat patiently waiting for the rain to stop in Auckland. It didn’t.

Venus Williams felt like she played two matches at the ASB Classic on Thursday and unfortunately for her, she lost the second of them.

She was defeated by Zhu Lin from 3-6 6-2 7-5, in a match that started at 12.40pm and didn’t finish until 7pm.

The players had to cope with rain and wind outdoors at the start, an hour rain delay, then some more play, then another delay of nearly two and a half hours, before moving indoors to finish off the match.

Williams has experienced plenty in her 29-year-career, but never this.

“It was not great,” Williams said of what she and Zhu endured.

“Definitely tough, I’ve played a lot of matches in my life and I’ve played through some intense delays, but it was definitely like two separate matches.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Zhu Lin held off Venus Williams when she was serving for the match and then came through to advance to the quarterfinals.

“Outside it was really tough, it was rainy, windy. It was tennis, but it was more about surviving, instead of playing great.

“Indoors it was completely different, but I got to hit a lot of balls, so that’s important.”

The outdoor courts at Stanley Street were resurfaced just before the tournament, and although the indoor lights were recently improved, the indoor courts weren’t resurfaced and players have said they’re faster, with the ball bouncing less.

The match was supposed to start at 12pm on Thursday and it’s understood the initial plan was to play it indoors. But as the conditions dried out on Centre Court, the decision was made to move it outside, so spectators could watch it.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Venus Williams battled in another frustratingly wet day in Auckland.

However, moving all the equipment back outside meant there was a delay of 40 minutes and Williams said she had no idea of where the match going to be played until just before it started.

“Being the first match [of the day] is like being a guinea pig. I was the first one out there and seeing what happens.

“Walking out, we really didn’t know what court we were going to play on, whether it was going to be indoors or outdoors. It was hard to understand how you were going to play, an indoor match is different to an outdoor match.

“When we walked out for the warm up it was still kind of sprinkling, so there was a lot up in the air today.”

Williams didn’t share her opinions of whether the match should have begun indoors, but sympathised with the tournament organisers.

“I think the tournament is doing the best they can,” she said.

“It’s not easy. It’s definitely not easy playing two different matches though, that’s for sure. Not ideal either.”

At the age of 42, this could have quite possibly been Williams’s last appearance at the Classic. However, she wasn’t revealing whether she will be back again.

“I haven’t been here in a while. I’ve just enjoyed it,” she said.

“I’m not really thinking about that at the moment.”