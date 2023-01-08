From tennis to sevens, jet-setting NZ commentator Rikki Swannell picks her favs

Leading New Zealand sports commentator Rikki Swannell has been calling the shots at the ASB Classic the past week and she’ll be back behind the mic for her other codes soon after, including the World Rugby Sevens circuit.

Thankfully, there were more than enough rain breaks at Stanley Street last week for her to be the latest person to face Back Chat.

How have you found commentating the ASB Classic?

It has been challenging. The weather has made it hard for everyone, it’s been on off, on off, so it’s been hard to get into any kind of rhythm and a match you prepare to do can get changed all of a sudden. Also, having not done it for three years, I’ve had to get the brain back into tennis mode again.

Who’s your favourite player of all time?

Rafael Nadal, from when he first played here as a 17-year-old in 2004 and made the final. If I was tied to a stake and someone had to win a tennis match to save my life, I’d want Rafa every single time. Kim Clijsters would be my favourite too, I loved her attitude towards everything.

Doing sevens commentary around the world seems like one long holiday, that’s right isn’t it?

Obviously we get to go to some cool places, but there’s much more to it than turning up in Cape Town for a weekend and chatting about sevens. I do it for the world feed, not just New Zealand, so I have to remember information about the Irish or Chinese players and we do have some very long days. But there are worse ways to earn a living.

Frank Franklin II/AP Rafael Nadal is a favourite player of Rikki Swannell.

What’s your favourite place to commentate on sevens?

I’ve not done Hong Kong yet, so bear that in mind. But Biarritz for the end of the women’s season in May 2019 was a cool little place. San Francisco for the World Cup 2018 at what was known as At&T Park, when they converted a baseball field into a sevens stadium was also great.

What’s the worst mistake you’ve made on air?

I’m sure there have been hundreds. I do remember one netball game, where I did my big windup at the end of a match and read the three-quarter time score out. I don’t think I’ve done anything career threatening on air. I terribly got the giggles one day on radio and could’t get it back. But I don’t think I’ve had any massive howlers, I’ve never sworn on air.

What commentator have you learned the most from?

No specific person, you take bits from lots of different people. What I always say to people who want to do this is don’t try to be me. I can’t be Jenny Woods, Grant Nisbett or anyone else. You’ve got to learn from different people and make it your own style. It’s been cool in the sevens to work with the international guys and see their way of doing things.

Do you do any vocal exercises?

Any kid who wants to become a commentator should not follow my lead, because I am terrible at doing vocal exercises, looking after my voice, or anything like that. I think I’ve just got lucky, because I’m a shocker. One thing I’m conscious of being a woman, is that my voice is naturally going to be higher, so I do think about speaking from down in my gut and bringing it up that way.

If you could have commentated on any sporting event in history what would you choose?

Some of the ones I’ve done, particularly of late, have been pretty epic. But I’d go with the Tokyo Olympics women’s sevens semifinal, which went to extra time before New Zealand won 22-17.