Emma Raducanu in tears as she retires from ASB Classic, Coco Gauff into quarterfinals

Emma Raducanu was in tears as she walked off court after being forced to retire with an ankle injury in her match against Viktoria Kuzmova.

Emma Raducanu had to pulled out of the ASB Classic during her match against Viktoria Kuzmova because of an ankle injury, which could put her in doubt for the Australian Open.

Raducanu played brilliant tennis to take the first set 6-0, but lost the second 7-5 and midway through it appeared to roll her ankle.

Before the third set could begin Raducanu needed lengthy treatment on her left ankle.

She went back on court, but after one point appeared to be in pain and walked to the net to shake hands with Kuzmova from Slovakia. As the 2021 US Open winner walked off the court she wiped away tears.

READ MORE:

* The show must go on insists ASB Classic tournament director Nicholas Lamperin

* ASB Classic: Two rain delays in a match a new experience for Emma Raducanu

* Tennis great Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat, breast cancer



She then received further medical treatment to find out the extent of her injury.

The match was played on an indoor court at the ASB Tennis Centre due to bad weather outside.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Emma Raducanu was forced to pull out of her second round match at the ASB Classic with an ankle injury.

Having to retire is a crushing blow for Raducanu, as this was her first tournament since picking up a wrist injury towards the end of last season.

In the earlier match Coco Gauff defeated Sofia Kennin 6-4 6-4.

While it was a straight set win for Gauff, like most players she said it was a tough day.

The 18-year-old American defeated the former Australian Open champion in a match played on an indoor court and while it was enough of a battle to beat her compatriot, Gauff also had to deal with having no idea when she’d be on court or whether she’d play indoors or outdoors, because of the bad weather.

“It’s been tough honestly,” Gauff said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Coco Gauff has barely put a foot wrong so far at the ASB Classic.

“Just waiting, waiting, waiting waiting, then being put indoors.

“I kind of speculated it would be indoors, but I didn’t think we’d wait so long before they made the decision.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect the rain to stop for a bit, I thought it was going to pour all day.

“I went back to the hotel, took a nap, then came back here.

“The tough part was deciding when to eat and I didn’t end up eating before the match, I had lunch at 12pm, but I didn’t expect to go on court so late.”

Gauff has progressed nicely through the tournament and hasn’t dropped a set against a couple of tricky opponents, playing Germany’s Tatiana Maria in the first round.

“Today was not the match I needed to win, but the level of the match gives me a lot of confidence, regardless of whether I won or lost,” Gauff said.

"It wasn’t an easy match. Watching Sofia play the last couple of tournaments at the end of the year, I think this is some of the best tennis she’s played in a while and I think that should give her a lot of confidence going into Australia.

“It also gives me a lot of confidence, playing a former Australian Open champ and her playing some good tennis.

“It wasn’t an easy win, but it does give me confidence too.”

In the last singles match of an extremely long day, No 3 seed Leylah Fernandez from Canada crushed Austria’s Julia Grabher 6-0 6-1.