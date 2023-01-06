Football Fern Betsy Hassett to miss Wellington Phoenix game due to bridesmaid duties

Phoenix midfielder Betsy Hassett in action during their draw against Western Sydney Wanderers.

A-League Women round eight: Wellington Phoenix v Western United

Where: City Vista Reserve, Melbourne; When: Saturday, 5pm (NZT)

Live coverage: Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff

WELLINGTON PHOENIX Football Fern Betsy Hassett moves halfway around the world to join Wellington Phoenix.

Football Ferns veteran Betsy Hassett will miss Wellington Phoenix’s clash with A-League Women pacesetters Western United so she can be a bridesmaid at former New Zealand team-mate Rosie White’s wedding.

Coach Natalie Lawrence said Hassett would not travel to Melbourne for Saturday's fixture as she had been granted leave, something that had been agreed when Hassett first signed with the Phoenix in July.

White quietly retired from international football last year after playing 111 games for the Football Ferns.

The absence of Hassett, their most experienced player, will further deplete a winless Phoenix team that has been missing a host of key players due to injury, illness and personal reasons since the season began.

They are hoping to have Football Ferns Emma Rolston and Paige Satchell back for the trip to Western United, but captain Lily Alfeld, vice-captain Kate Taylor and Alyssa Whinham remain unavailable.

“Betsy is out this weekend. It’s Rosie White’s wedding. She’s a bridesmaid and that was part of her discussions when she decided to come to the club, that she would be able to go and celebrate such a great event for Rosie,” Lawrence said.

“They’re two legends of the Ferns. It’s unfortunate it clashes with a game and Betsy is really gutted about that, but she will miss the game.”

Lawrence said Monday’s draw with Western Sydney Wanderers, which snapped a five-game losing streak, had given the last-place Phoenix a much-needed boost as they continue to push for their first win.

However, they face a tough task at Cita Vista Reserve on Saturday. Newcomers Western United have made a perfect start to life in the A-League Women. They have won every game, including a 4-1 win over the Phoenix in round two.

In-form American striker Hannah Keane is one of their many threats, having netted a brace in their previous encounter, while Matildas midfielder Chloe Logarzo has scored in back-to-back matches.

“It’s been a great week. It’s been a short turnaround but we’ve definitely taken confidence from getting that first point,” Lawrence said.

“We feel like we could’ve got more and that’s a credit to the group that we’re not just happy with that point. When you look at how we ended the game, we really wanted to win.

“But a point on the board is a point on the board and it has kick-started the year for us.

“We know Western United’s threat. They’ve got some quality players but we bring it back to that game we played against them, for 70-75 minutes we really competed.

“There was just a 10-minute spell when we lost our heads and they punished us.”

Isabel Gomez and Te Reremoana Walker are the most likely candidates to replace Hassett in central midfield. Neither player is yet to start this season, though Gomez was a regular starter last term.