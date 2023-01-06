ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin insists indoor courts are safe

British star in tears as ankle injury forces her retirement from ASB Classic.

ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin insists the indoor courts at Stanley Street are safe, as Coco Gauff was forced to play her quarterfinal match against Zhu Lin on them on Thursday.

Emma Raducanu criticised the courts on Thursday night after she rolled an ankle in her match against Viktoria Kuzmova, with the 2021 US Open champion calling the surface ‘slippery’ and ‘slick’.

But Lamperin defended the decision to move matches indoors for the rain impacted tournament and said the courts have been passed as safe.

Chris Symes/Photosport Emma Raducanu of Great Britain receives medical treatment before withdrawing from the ASB Classic.

“When we take the decision to move from outdoors to indoors, this is not a decision we take lightly,” Lamperin said.

“This is not a decision that’s on me ultimately, but it’s a decision we take with the tournament referee and the WTA supervisor.

“The courts have been checked, the courts are fit to play. We’ve had a number of matches on these courts and we haven’t had any injuries apart from yesterday and the courts had been redone at the start of the year (2022), there is a lot of work that’s been done.

“So as far as we’re concerned, the courts are in playing condition.”

Lamperin said the courts had been inspected by the tournament supervisor Shu Chen and referee Ricardo Reis, who decided they were fit to play on.

Phil Walter/Getty Images ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin.

Further matches were moved inside on Friday as the rain continued to fall in Auckland, with spectators having to watch the giant screen on Centre Court to keep up with the action.

All players have said the indoor courts were playing faster and had less bounce than the outdoor courts. That naturally occurs on hard courts over time, but Lamperin said the actual surface is the same.

“It is still GreenSet,” he said. “The courts have been laid out by the same company.

“We are obviously very sorry about Emma’s injury. Every player works really hard in the off season and that’s not what you expect when you play a tournament in week one.

“However, injuries happen all the time, it could have happened on an outdoor court.

“We feel for the situation, but we also say that these courts are fit to play.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Emma Raducanu in tears as she walks off court.

Clearly a solution to the issue the tournament faces is to have a roof over Centre Court, but it’s believed this would cost around $20 million and there isn’t that much money sitting idly in the Tennis Auckland bank account.

“I can’t make any comment on funding. If you asked me if I would like to have a tournament with a roof, I would say yes, for sure,” Lamperin said.

“But now we also have to be realistic. We are a 250 tournament (the third tier of ATP and WTA tournaments), both for the women and men. How many 250 tournaments can afford to have a roof these days?”

Lamperin said he hadn’t heard players complain about what’s been happening at the tournament this week.

“This is not the first time that it’s raining at a tennis tournament. It happens all over the world, every single week,” he said.

“Players are used to it, they’re used to long hours in the players lounge waiting.

“We always inform them ahead of the day what the plans are, through player relations, the supervisor.

“We’re trying to keep them offsite as much as possible, so they don’t waste too much energy, but it’s part of tennis.”