Coco Gauff into ASB Classic semifinals, Leylah Fernandez knocked out

Coco Gauff has lived up to her No 1 billing at the ASB Classic.

A lot of things haven’t gone to plan this week at the ASB Classic, the constant rain, Emma Raducanu’s criticism of the indoor courts and some big names going out early.

That included the No 2 seed Leylah Fernandez, who bowed out of the tournament on Friday, going down 6-4 6-2 to the 28-year-old Belgian qualifier Ysaline Bonaventure 6-4 6-2.

Fernandez had looked unstoppable in her first two matches in Auckland, but couldn’t get into her rhythm against Bonaventure, who is ranked 95 in the world.

The former US Open finalist made an uncharacteristic number of unforced errors, while struggled to make inroads against her opponents’ big serve.

So more grim news for those who wanted to see the stars go deep. But one thing that’s been a success has been Coco Gauff, who has advanced to the semifinals, thanks to her convincing 6-3 6-2 win over China’s Zhu Lin, even if most people at Stanley Street never got to watch it.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Leylah Fernandez wasn't at her best against Ysaline Bonaventure in the ASB Classic semifinals.

The bad weather at this tournament continued for a fifth day, with the entire day session moved to the indoor courts.

Those spectators that hung around to watch on the big screen on Centre Court got to witness the best performance at the Classic yet from the World No 7 and even if she’s having to deal with all the issues thrown at her and the other players, her preparations for the Australian Open are going swimmingly.

“It was a really great match for me, each match I’m improving and that’s what I love to see,” Gauff said of her victory.

“She’s not an easy player obviously, beating Venus (Williams) yesterday and she was probably coming off a lot of momentum, but I was glad I was able to stay focussed.”

In Saturday’s semifinal Gauff will play against Danka Kovinic from Montenegro, who defeated the Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova 6-3 6-2 in her quarterfinal.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Coco Gauff and Zhu Lin shake hands after their quarterfinal match at the ASB Classic.

This is Gauff’s first appearance at a semifinal since Berlin last June and she’s delighted to have got this far.

“Super happy, this is my first semi in a while and I’m happy to be here,” she said.

“It’s not the ideal conditions to play in, no fans and I’m sad they can’t see the matches. “But at the end of the day it’s tennis and I’m glad to be on the court.”

Gauff said she didn’t have any problems with the indoor courts, although noted that they are different to the ones outside.

“They’re a little bit faster than outdoors, but that’s to be expected. For the most part they’re fine,” she said.

“I would say the outdoors are more grittier and indoors is slicker, but I try to adjust as best I can.”

Gauff has been in a relaxed mood throughout her time in Auckland and she says it’s part of how she’s trying to be at tournaments now.

“It helped having my family here the first week,” she said.

“They’ve left, but I didn’t want them here through the tournament and I don’t think they wanted to be here during the tournament.

“In the training week it was nice, I did a lot of fun stuff, usually I don’t do as many fun things before a tournament, but we went to Waiheke Island, I jumped off a building, my brothers went jet skiing, I didn’t do that, but we did a lot of fun stuff.

“Even the day before yesterday, on the off day I had, I went bowling. I’m approaching these tournaments differently, staying relaxed as possible, because I feel like I’m playing a lot of weeks of the year and you can’t be uptight all of those weeks, it’s not good for the health, so I’m trying to make it more relaxed.”

Sadly the evening session was all played inside, with rain coming moments before the quarterfinal between Karolina Muchova from the Czech Republic and Spain’s Rebeka Masarova was about to get underway.

When play did happen indoors, some two and a quarter hours later, Muchova and Masarova played a gripping match, with the Spanish qualifier winning 7-6 7-6.

Meanwhile, Fernandez and Bethane Mattek-Sands won their doubles semifinal, beating Latisha Chan nd Alexa Guarachi 2-6 6-3 10-5.