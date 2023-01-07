Melie Kerr leads Wellington Blaze to rain-hit Super Smash win over Central Hinds

Melie Kerr took 1-21 and scored 27 off 14 as the Wellington Blaze beat the Central Hinds in a rain-hit Super Smash match.

At the Basin Reserve, Wellington: Central Hinds 148-2 (Natalie Dodd 78no off 62, Georgia Atkinson 50 off 40) lost to Wellington Blaze 62-1 in 6.5 overs (Melie Kerr 27no off 14) by 18 runs (DLS method)

Rain prevented a potential thriller from playing out at the Basin Reserve between the Wellington Blaze and Central Hinds in the Twenty20 Super Smash.

As it was, the Blaze took the win thanks to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, having been ahead of the par sore by 18 runs when the showers arrived 6.5 overs into their chase of 149.

Captain Melie Kerr was unbeaten on 27 off 14 alongside Rebecca Burns on 26 off 22 and the Blaze were 62-1, having lost Thamsyn Newton for two in the second over.

Hannah Rowe claimed that early scalp for the Hinds, who were looking to halt the home team’s winning run at 15 matches.

With 148 runs on the board, the Hinds would have had plenty of time to get back in the contest by taking further wickets, but it wasn’t to be.

Their imposing total was built on the back of a 112-run opening partnership by Natalie Dodd and Georgia Atkinson.

Wicketkeeper Dodd finished unbeaten on 78 off 63 balls, while Atkinson was caught by Jess Kerr off the bowling of Melie Kerr for 50 off 42, having made her first T20 half-century.

The Blaze lacked penetration with the ball on a gloomy morning in Wellington, with Leigh Kasperek claiming the only other wicket to fall, that of Jess Watkin for 14 off 13.

At the halfway stage it looked like the Blaze would have their work cut out, especially as White Ferns captain Sophie Devine was absent, taking precautions in response to some foot discomfort.

But thanks to Melie Kerr, they were comfortably in front when rain brought an early end to proceedings.

The big moment

The Hinds made what looked like being a crucial early breakthrough when Newton was caught by Mikaela Greig at slip off the bowling of Rowe, but it potentially cost them by bringing Melie Kerr to the crease. She hit her first ball for four and when another followed in the next over, the Blaze were ahead of the par score and didn’t look back.

Best with the bat

Melie Kerr knew there was no time to mess around when she arrived in the middle, with rain about to fall at any moment, and proceeded to hit four fours on her way to reaching 27 off just 14 balls.

Best with the ball

Melie Kerr took the wicket of Atkinson to break up the Hinds’ impressive opening partnership and finished with 1-21 from her four overs – the most economic analysis of the Blaze’s bowlers.

The big picture

The top-of-the-table Blaze have now won a record-equalling 16 Super Smash matches in a row and will be looking to set a new record of 17 wins when they travel to Dunedin to play the Otago Sparks next Sunday. The bottom-of-the-table Hinds meanwhile have now lost five from five and are next in action next Saturday away to the Auckland Hearts.