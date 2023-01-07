Late goal sinks Wellington Phoenix in 1-0 defeat to Western United in A-League Women

At City Vista Reserve, Melbourne: Western United 1 (Tyla-Jay Vlajnic 78’) Wellington Phoenix 0. HT: 0-0

Wellington Phoenix have experienced late heartbreak against Western United, losing 1-0 in a spirited performance after conceding with 12 minutes to go in the A-League Women.

Natalie Lawrence’s team were unable to see the game out after keeping the joint leaders scoreless for 78 minutes in their clash at City Vista Reserve in Melbourne on Saturday.

A stunning double save from goalkeeper Brianna Edwards in the 36th minute had kept the Phoenix level at halftime.

American striker Hannah Keane had three pops on goal after breaking clear but she was denied twice by Edwards, while centre-back Marisa van der Meer also made a crucial block during the same sequence.

However, Western, found a way to win, as they have throughout their short time in the competition.

Substitute Tyla-Jay Vlajnic met a long-range free-kick from Melissa Taranto and beat Edwards with a looping header into the top right corner to give the newcomers their sixth straight win, maintaining their perfect record.

Edwards had been the standout performance up until that point but she was caught out of position on the goal, standing at the other end of the goal when Vlajnic made contact with her head, seemingly expecting an attempt to come to the far post.

Jonathan DiMaggio/Getty Images Phoenix goalkeeper Brianna Edwards blocks a shot from Western striker Hannah Keane.

It was a cruel blow for the undermanned Phoenix, who had defended bravely for most of the game.

But despite their resolute showing at the back, with centre-back Mackenzie Barry leading the way with five interceptions and six tackles, they failed to put up a single shot on target across the 90 minutes and there was no way back once Western broke through.

“There’s a lot of feelings,”Lawrence said after the game. “Feelings of pride and how we’ve improved and we took it to them. I asked them to show strength and courage and they did that and fought right to the end.

“There’s that being coupled with being gutted. Just gutted for them, that they didn’t get the result we deserved again. If I look at this game and the Adelaide game, we deserved points out of it.”

The Phoenix’s best chance came at the start of the game when the returning Emma Rolston slipped a wonderful ball through for Michaela Robertson.

However, Western goalkeeper Hillary Beal was quick off her line and snuffed out the attack.

After drawing 1-1 with Western Sydney Wanderers on Monday to secure their first point of the season, the Phoenix will be gutted they did not bank another after pushing Western United, one of the titles favourites, close.

It was a significantly more competitive showing than their previous meeting, when they lost 4-1 in round two.

The Phoenix are back in action against Perth Glory next Sunday.