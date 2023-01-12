England age-group international Grace Neville set for Football Ferns debut

She’s a G Neville from England and plays right-back but Grace Neville insists she and former men’s international Gary Neville are not related.

The Football Ferns newbie said she gets asked that question all the time, so she was prepared for what was coming when she conducted her first interview as an official member of the New Zealand squad after their first training session at Martin Luckie Park in Wellington on Thursday.

“No relation to Gary. I get asked that all the time. ‘Are you related to Gary? Are you related to Phil?’ No I’m not,” she said.

“Actually, when I was younger and when I was at Arsenal everyone used to call me Gary because I was G Neville.

“But we’re not related.”

Neville, who represented England at under-17 and under-19 levels, has switched nationality to New Zealand with the goal of playing for the Football Ferns at this year’s Women’s World Cup on home soil.

She is eligible to play for New Zealand as her mum is a Kiwi and was born in Auckland.

“My mum was born in New Zealand and grew up here. She ended up moving to England but that’s how I’m eligible to play.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Former England youth international Grace Neville trains with the Football Ferns.

“I played for England at youth level growing up but I thought it was time for a change.

“I was always on the radar with New Zealand and it was always a big decision for me whether to go with England or New Zealand but I’m really happy to be part of the Ferns now and hopefully this is the start of something really good.

“It’s obviously a massive opportunity to be selected for this camp and we’ve got the World Cup in mind so all of us are trying to compete against each other, and that’s only healthy for the team to grow and improve.”

The 22-year-old London City Lionesses fullback will get her first chance to stake her claim for World Cup selection when the Ferns host the world champion United States in two out of window friendlies in Wellington and Auckland next Wednesday and Saturday.

GETTY IMAGES/Getty Images Grace Neville is not related to former England men's international Gary Neville.

She is one of eight uncapped players in an understrength squad and is bracing for a busy debut outing against a star-studded US team, who are using their visit to New Zealand to check out the facilities they will use during the tournament.

The Football Ferns have suffered heavy five-goal defeats in their last four matches against the US when they had a full-strength squad.

“It will be a busy game, definitely, but we’re all up for a challenge,” Neville said.

“It’s a chance to test yourself individually and as a team and there’s no bigger event than playing against the world’s best so I’m really excited.”

Neville knows it’s a big deal for New Zealand to co-host the World Cup this year.

She got a glimpse of women’s football’s boom when England hosted the European Championships last year.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Grace Neville has jumped at the chance to represent New Zealand.

A record 87,192 people packed into Wembley to watch the host nation triumph over Germany in the final, the biggest crowd for a women’s international fixture in Europe, as football fever swept through the country.

Some of the England squad were former team-mates of hers in the England youth set-up.

The World Cup, which kicks off on July 20, promises to be an even bigger event with more teams and a larger global audience, and Neville is hoping to play a part.

“Growing up I was the only girl in a boys team and the growth of women’s football, it’s just climbing and climbing.

“The Euros in England, that really made a stamp on football in England and across the world.

“It’s paved the way in England and I’m hoping this paves the way in New Zealand and everyone gets behind us.”

Neville’s mum lived in New Zealand until she was 15 and she said it meant a lot to her that she had decided to pursue an international career with the Football Ferns.

“This means a lot to her, like it does for me. It’s a massive adventure and opportunity. There’s always been a place in my heart for New Zealand and I’ve always wanted to come back and maybe move out here one day, who knows.

“It was a big decision but I got in contact with one of the coaches when I was 15. It was always on the horizon and I feel like I’ve made the right decision.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Grace Neville is put through her paces at Football Ferns training.

Neville got a chance to experience the Ferns environment for the first time in 2021 when she was invited on a tour to South Korea but she was unable to showcase her true ability after struggling with the effects of long Covid.

But her health issues are behind her now and she has been playing regularly for London City in the second-tier Women’s Championship, paving the way for her maiden Ferns call-up.

“I was unwell for ages with long Covid, about six to eight months I wasn’t really playing, and that was sort of the tail end of my illness.

“But I spoke with [coach] Jitka [Klimkova] and she was really supportive, saying I needed to get back to regular game time with my club and I think I’ve had a fairly good season, so she called me up and I’m over the moon.”