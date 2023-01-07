Coco Gauff beats approaching rain, Danka Kovinic to make ASB Classic final

Coco Gauff knew she had to beat the rain as well as Danka Kovinic in her ASB Classic semifinal on Saturday.

She only just did the former, but convincingly did the latter, winning 6-0 6-2 in just 73 minutes, to confirm her first appearance in a final since last year’s French Open.

The final outcome of the match was never in doubt, but the challenge for Gauff was to get it done before the skies opened yet again.

Thankfully for the 18-year-old she just managed to finish it off, as moments after walking off court down came the rain. Had the match gone for one more game, Gauff would have had to hang around a couple of hours to get the job done and she said she was aware of the rain coming.

“Not at the beginning of the match, I honestly thought it was smooth sailing,” she said.

“But in that last game, yes. I have a good track record for rain, coming from Florida.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Just moments after Coco Gauff walked off court following her win over Danka Kovinic, a heavy shower hit the ASB Tennis Arena.

“So I knew we had about 20 minutes left and I was pretty much spot on.

“I was trying to stay focussed on the match and not on the rain coming, but it definitely plays in the back of your head when you know you’re close to the end and there’s a time constraint.”

Sunday will be just the fourth final for Gauff and her first on a hard court since her maiden WTA title, in Linz in 2019.

At this stage of her career, every final is special, whether it’s at a grand slam, or at a WTA 250 tournament like the Classic.

“It means a lot, the last final was the French Open,” she said.

“But on the WTA level, the last one was Parma (in 2021), so it’s been a while.

“Any final, especially the first week of the year, I didn’t expect this outcome coming into the tournament. I couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season, regardless of the result tomorrow.”

Gauff won the first eight games of the semifinal in no time at all.

A cheer went up when Kovinic was able to break Gauff in the third game of the second set, not because the spectators wanted her to win, but just hoped to see a bit more tennis.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Danka Kovinic found it hard to life with Coco Gauff during their ASB Classic semifinal.

The world No 60 from Montenegro was able to win another game in that set, but there was never any prospect of a comeback and on Gauff’s third match point, Kovinic put a backhand into the net as she was broken yet again.

Throughout the match, Gauff looked locked in. However, she says she’s trying to be more aware of her surroundings in matches now.

“Sometimes I can get too much into the zone and have too much into my head.

“But today, at the changeover they had the little kiss-cam. I was watching it.

“I’m not going to go as far as to cheer for who I wanted to win, but allow myself to enjoy the outside moments, because when I’m in practice and playing well, I’m talking about other things on the changeovers.

“Whoever I practice with, on the changeovers we’re conversing about the points, you don’t have that on the court [in matches], you’re not going to talk with your opponent.

“But I’m approaching it more as a practice match and almost take myself out of the zone. I’ve never had a problem being in the zone and being focussed, there’s almost been too much of that, where I’m getting too much into my head.”

For that kiss-cam competition which was shown on the big screen during the match, Gauff found it an entertaining distraction.

“The first one was the best one,” she said.

"I didn’t know it was a competition. I don’t think the other two did until the end either. The first ones were really going in! I was like ‘got to keep it PG out here!’”

In the final Gauff will play against Rebeka Masarova from Spain, who defeated Ysaline Bonaventure from Belgium 6-3 6-3 in the other semifinal on Saturday.

Masarova and Bonaventure had both come through qualifying to make the main draw, with Masarova being the giant killer of the tournament.

In the first round she knocked out second seed Sloane Stephens in straight sets and in the quarterfinals did the same against Karolina Muchova, who has an injury protected ranking of 22.

Despite Masarova’s wins, Gauff will be the red hot favourite to win the final.