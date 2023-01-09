Young Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper ensuring captain has to fight for her spot

Wellington Phoenix coach Natalie Lawrence says captain Lily Alfeld has a fight on her hands to reclaim the starting goalkeeper spot.

Alfeld is yet to feature for the Phoenix during the A-League Women season after undergoing knee surgery in pre-season.

However, the Phoenix have been targeting their next match, away to Perth Glory on Sunday, for the skipper’s comeback.

Despite their winless start, Alfeld is no guarantee to slot straight back into the starting lineup against her former club.

That is due to the form of her deputy, New Zealand under-20 international Brianna Edwards.

Edwards put in her best performance of the season in their 1-0 defeat to joint leaders Western United in Melbourne on Saturday.

She made four saves, including a stunning double save nine minutes before halftime to deny American striker American Hannah Keane from point-blank range.

Complicating the matter, Alfeld has been called up for the Football Ferns for their international friendlies against the United States in Wellington on January 18 and Auckland on January 21.

The first game against the US will be played three days after the Phoenix play the Glory in Perth.

Speaking after the Western United match, Lawrence said Edwards had come on leaps and bounds since their first match.

Jonathan DiMaggio/Getty Images Phoenix goalkeeper Brianna Edwards makes a save to deny Western United striker Hannah Keane.

Although she was caught out of position on the Western goal, a looping header scored by substitute Tyla-Jay Vlajnic in the 78th minute from a free-kick, Lawrence indicated Edwards’ recent form had created a conundrum as Alfeld readied to return.

“Every single game she grows and grows and I think we forget she’s only 19,” she said.

“She played a game and 10 minutes for us last year and I think she’s grown and grown, and Lily has a fight on her hands.

“You've got [Georgia] Candy biting at their heels too which just makes them all better. They’re great teammates but they’re all pushing each other and have their [different] qualities.”

Speaking at the start of the season, Edwards said she was determined to prove she was more than a “number two” after backing up Alfeld for most of last season.

Edwards also served as the back-up for Murphy Sheaff during the Under-20 Women’s World Cup last year, after switching nationality from Australia to New Zealand.

“I came into the pre-season with a fresh mentality. When I spoke with Nat and Gemma [Lewis] after the World Cup I said I don’t want to just be a great number two any more, I want to be a great goalkeeper,” Edwards said.

“I don’t want to be defined by the fact I’m the number two, I want to keep pushing and whether I’m playing or not, I want to be the number one.

Sheaff, Alfeld and Erin Nayler were the three goalkeepers selected for the Football Ferns’ matches against the US, with incumbent Vic Esson and rising star Anna Leat unavailable due to their club commitments.