Classy Amy Satterthwaite leads Magicians to Super Smash win over Hearts

At Eden Park Outer Oval: Canterbury Magicians 137-8 (Amy Satterthwaite 56 off 46, Natalie Cox 30 off 36; Holly Huddleston 4-21 off 4, Molly Penfold 2-23 off 4) beat Auckland Hearts 110-9 (Gabby Sullivan 4-22 off 4, Amy Satterthwaite 2-22 off 4, Missy Banks 2-30 off 4) by 27 runs.

Another game, another half century and another couple of wickets for the classy Amy Satterthwaite.

The former White Fern, who retired from international cricket last year, continues to star on the domestic circuit, with the Canterbury Magicians captain putting in a splendid all-round display in her side’s comfortable Super Smash T20 win over the Hearts in Auckland on Sunday.

Shane Wenzlick/Photosport Amy Satterthwaite and Natalie Cox helped get the Canterbury Magicians out of trouble in their Super Smash win over the Auckland Hearts.

In her fifth match of the competition, it was the third 50 and third two-for for the 36-year-old, as Canterbury backed up their Boxing Day win over the same opponents in a cruisy 27-run victory at Eden Park Outer Oval.

Sent in, the Magicians were in early trouble at 4-2 after Holly Huddleston struck with the first two balls of her second over thanks to awful pull shots from Kate Anderson and Laura Hughes.

She then beat Satterthwaite with a beauty outside off-stump on her hat-trick ball, but the Magicins skipper then went about doing a good rescue job in conjunction with Natalie Cox.

Shane Wenzlick/Photosport On return to the Hearts side, Holly Huddleston had caused some early issues for the Magicians.

Timing the ball beautifully on both sides of the wicket, Satterthwaite made 56 off 46 balls, while Cox (30 off 36) made the most of being dropped by Huddleston on seven, in a vital 75-run stand, which came to an end in the 12th over when Cox was runout thanks to smart work from Katie Perkins.

The Hearts would be left to rue a largely untidy display in the field, where they also coughed up 16 extras – the third top-scorer of the innings.

Satterthwaite brought up her half century off 38 deliveries then fell last ball of the penultimate over as Huddleston, on return to the side for her first game of the competition, ended with career-best figures of 4-21 off four.

In reply, the Hearts were under early pressure when Lea Tahuhu produced a maiden in her first over, and then just as Lauren Down was looking dangerous, the Auckland skipper carved to point in the last over of the powerplay, in which Gabby Sullivan also had Saachi Shahri lbw.

From there, the home side never looked likely, as Sullivan went on to match Huddleston’s figures in what was also a career-best 4-21, with Satterthwaite’s crafty off-spin (2-22 off 4) also coming to the party, as the Hearts ended on 110-9.

The big moment

Captain Lauren Down was the key to the Hearts’ run chase, and after getting to 11 off eight she was looking in decent touch. That was until she carved one from Gabby Sullivan to Fran Wilson at point in the sixth over, in what proved a massive blow to the hosts’ hopes.

Best with the bat

Magicians captain Amy Satterthwaite was head and shoulders above anyone else with the willow, the former White Fern yet again showing all her class in her 56 off 46, striking the ball crisply, including five fours, in a vital knock to get her side out of early bother.

Best with the ball

Holly Huddleston’s 4-21 was looking good for the honours, but with Lea Tahuhu (0-13 off four) proving miserly at the other end, the Magicians’ Gabby Sullivan was highly effective with her accurate swing display, knocking over the top three then returning to nab a career-best haul.

The big picture

In bouncing back from their sole defeat, the Magicians have solidified second spot on the ladder halfway through the competition, opening up a six-point gap ahead of returning home to face the Northern Brave next Friday in Christchurch. The Hearts remain in fourth, with a 2-3 record, and host the winless Central Hinds next Saturday.