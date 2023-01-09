World champion Tayla Bruce caps phenomenal year with national pairs title alongside Clare Hendra

After five years of trying, Tayla Bruce and Clare Hendra have finally won the New Zealand women’s pairs championship.

Four days after the agony of going down in a gripping national singles final, Tayla Bruce has won the New Zealand women’s pairs championship, alongside skip Clare Hendra, to cap a breathtaking 12 months for the Canterbury bowler.

After five years of near misses, the composite team of Bruce (Burnside) and Hendra (Silverstream) has won the pairs national title – for the first time – 16-12 over the plucky pairing of Wendy Jensen and Robyne Walker at the Browns Bay Bowling Club in Auckland on Monday.

Bruce, last year’s national singles winner, who won the world champion of champions singles title in November, went down in a nail bitter to Selina Goddard, late last week, in the women’s singles final 21-20 after being ahead 18-13 at one point.

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Commonwealth Games representative Tayla Bruce has won the national pairs championship alongside her skip Clare Hendra.

But despite what Bruce referred to as some “scratchy ends” late in the match, as Jensen and Walker refused to throw in the towel, the pair clung to their lead to finally get their pairs' championship after being beaten finalists last year.

“To finally get gold it really does mean the world to both Tayla and I,” Hendra told Sky Sports broadcast.

The result caps a phenomenal 12 months for Bruce, who was named Bowls New Zealand’s 2022 female player of the year, won bronze medals with the New Zealand triples and fours teams at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games plus her champion of champions title in November. An incredible run of success for the 27-year-old primary school teacher that is hugely unlikely to be matched by a Kiwi bowler any time soon.

Jensen and Walker were always on the back foot after struggling to get going early, as Hendra and Bruce flew out of the gates, with a blistering start for a 9-0 lead but in a gritty performance, they fought to the end, picking up a shot n the 18th and final end after making the favourites work for every shot – making the match a competitive showcase worthy of a final.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Tayla Bruce won the world champion of champions singles title late last year.

In an even more dogged display of resilience than that of Jensen and Walker, Sheldon Bagrie-Howley caused a huge upset when he fought back to beat Shannon McIlroy 21-15 to win the national men’s singles final.

Bagrie-Howley, who only just scrapped past Petar Sain 21-20 in their semi-final, trailed McIlroy 6-1 early before facing a 10-4 deficit and even late in the match, he was behind 13-6 in the first to 21 final.

But an astonishing fightback saw the man from the Gore Bowling Club score ends of three, four and three in a run of big collects to take an unlikely 17-15 lead and from there, the Southlander was able to close out the “special” national singles win.

Supplied Southland lawn bowler Sheldon Bagrie-Howley has won the men’s national singles final.

Gary Lawson, who won an unprecedented 15th national open title with fellow international Tony Grantham to win the men’s pairs late last week, was knocked out of the men’s singles 21-13, by McIlroy.

Earlier on Monday, in the open disability pairs final, New Zealand para representatives Graham Skellern and Bruce Wakefield scored a four on the 17th end to beat Steve Delaney and Jonathan Radka 18-11.

The experience of Skellern and Wakefield shone through after the two combos were tied earlier at 7-all after eight ends in the 18-end final.

Skellern and Wakefield beat Warwick Flintoff and Lynda Bennett in an extra end thriller in their semifinal, while Delaney and Radka beat Darron Wolland, who won the disability singles title last week, and Teri Blackbourn, 16-13.