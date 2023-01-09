South Auckland kids' special gift that inspired Coco Gauff to ASB Classic title

Coco Gauff thanks young Jellicoe Park players for gift she wore at ASB Classic win.

ASB Classic champion Coco Gauff sent a video message to the kids from Jellicoe Park Tennis Club in South Auckland to thank them for the luck they brought her.

Before the Classic began, Gauff spent over an hour practising with children at the Manurewa club and during her time there she was presented with a greenstone heart shaped pendant necklace and earrings.

They were picked out by a junior at Jellicoe Park, Stefania, for Gauff on behalf of the club.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Coco Gauff wore the earings given to her by the kids at Jellicoe Park Tennis Club when she lifted the ASB Classic on Sunday night.

Gauff defeated Rebeka Masarova 6-1 6-1 at Stanley Street on Sunday night and before she received the trophy she put on the earrings to wear for the ceremony.

Later on Sunday night Gauff recorded a video for the kids at Jellicoe Park to say thanks for inspiring her.

“Hi to all the kids I met at Jellicoe Park, I would like to say thank you for my amazing gift,” Gauff said in the video message.

“I made sure to bring them today and wear them. Regardless of the result, I’m glad that I got to the final to wear them and I’m super grateful.

“I’m sure they brought me some good luck today and I hope you guys are practising hard, working hard and I hope you guys have a great 2023.

ASB Classic Coco Gauff with Stefania from the Jellicoe Park Tennis Club in South Auckland.

“I had a blast with you guys and hopefully next year I can come back and play some more games with you guys.”

Gauff hoped her visit to South Auckland would encourage non-traditional tennis communities to get involved with the sport.

It’s something the 18-year-old is passionate about and wants to do more of in America, but she was delighted to also do this in New Zealand.

“Tennis is a very expensive sport. I didn’t know that when I was younger, but my parents explained that to me,” Gauff said during her visit to Jellicoe Park.

“But all it takes is just one introduction and one person can break through with a generation.

“I want to do that more and next year I want to start that with my community, then branch out to places around the world and I’m glad I got to start that here in Auckland.”