Is this the end? Reasons behind Naomi Osaka's Australian Open withdrawal

Japan’s Naomi Osaka has had a difficult time coping with her stardom in recent years.

Naomi Osaka’s biographer has given an insight into the Japanese tennis star’s mysterious withdrawal from next week’s Australian Open.

Two-time champion Osaka, 25, has confirmed she will not play in Melbourne - adding her name to a growing list of notable withdrawals - but gave no reasons for her absence.

The move has increased speculation the former world No 1, who has had difficulty dealing with her stardom, may take an extended break or step away from the game.

NINE/YouTube Tennis star Naomi Osaka has broken down in tears over a "bully" question from media.

Tennis writer Ben Rothenberg, who has authored a biography of Osaka due out later this year, believes she has already taken a “meaningful step back” from tennis and is deliberately keeping low-key.

“I think she might want to be opaque about it because she doesn’t want to put a label on it necessarily,” Rothenberg, who has follwoed Osaka’s career closely, told news agency AFP.

“I don’t think she would use the word ‘retiring’, but if she was stepping away from the sport for a while – and it could be for any length of time – I don’t know that she would want to speak that out loud.

“I think she would sense that that would raise a lot of bells and whistles.”

Last week she posted pictures on social media of a trip to Europe with her United States rapper boyfriend Cordae.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Naomi Osaka has other things on her mind than just playing tennis.

Osaka's ranking has slipped to 47, and she hasn't played since September after withdrawing during the second round in Tokyo. She won her first round match at that tournament when Australia's Daria Saville withdrew after one game with a knee injury.

Osaka has won only one completed match since May and was beaten in the first round of her three previous tournaments, including the US Open at which she also is a two-time champion.

Rothenberg believes Osaka is “recalculating things” and sees this as a critical juncture in her career.

“For her, the maths is not adding up right now, for her to want to make the commitment,” he told AFP.

“She knows how much work it is and how all-encompassing and preoccupying it is to be an active full-time player with the standards that she has.

“She’s won so much already, she’s not going to be content just to be a top-20 player again.”

Osaka has growing interests outside of playing tennis. She has launched her sports management agency Evolve, which has world No 2 Ons Jabeur and controversial Australian Nick Kyrgios among its clients.

She has also invested in Pickleball, the tennis-like sport that is blossoming, and has plenty of endorsements. Those sponsors may add to pressure on her to continue playing.

Rothenberg felt that Osaka was making her own decisions and that was a good sign for her.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Naomi Osaka has the game to get back to the top if she has the desire.

“Whatever her reasons may be, players almost always err on the side of choosing to play,” he said.

“So for her to hit pause, I think shows a good deal of control of the situation.”

Osaka took a mental health break after sitting out the 2021 French Open and later revealed she'd been struggling with depression and anxiety for several years.

Rothenberg felt there was still time for Osaka to launch a comeback, though he warned of the perils of hesitancy at this stage of her career.

“She has more runway in front of her if she wants to take back off again and get back on tour,” he said.

“But it won’t get any easier with more time off. The more time she spends away, it will not get easier.”

BEIN SPORTS Quick thinking Naomi Osaka rushes to injured Australian opponent's side.

Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska was promoted to the main draw of the Australian Open in place of Osaka.

The Australian Open was already reeling from the retirements last year of reigning women's champion Ash Barty and legends Serena Williams and Roger Federer.

The tournament has now lost several current leading players including men's world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz who pulled out last weekend with an ankle injury.

Former finalist Simona Halep also is not playing this year and Venus Williams also has handed back a wildcard entry after suffering an injury while practising in Auckland.