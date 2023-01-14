Silver Ferns defender Karin Burger makes the best of tough situation after first serious injury of career

Silver Ferns defender Karin Burger will wear the black dress for the first time in a year at next week’s Quad Series in Cape Town.

The first serious injury of Karin Burger’s netball career resulted in a major silver lining.

Burger’s hopes of competing at the Commonwealth Games were destroyed when she suffered a navicular fracture in her right foot in late May – the last ANZ Premiership round game for the Tactix.

Managing a foot niggle for most of the season, that nobody could diagnose due to the tricky spot it was located in, a rough landing was the final blow for Burger.

The 33-test defender underwent surgery and was forced to wear a cast and then moon boot.

While there were tears and frustration having her Commonwealth Games dream ripped away, Burger was fortunate to book an overdue trip to South Africa, where she spent the first 18 years of her life, to visit family and friends.

The pandemic had made it impossible to travel to her hometown of Vredendal, three hours drive from Cape Town, and see parents, mother Alma, father Gerrit Sr, and siblings, sister Almarie and brother Gerrit.

Given the green light by her doctor, Burger returned to South Africa for the first time in three years for five weeks in July.

“That was the silver lining about it all I did get to spend some quality time with my family.

“South Africa is a massive part of my life. I’ve been there for 18 years, I grew up there, and not very many people know that because they’ve only ever seen me play in New Zealand.”

Recovered from her foot fracture, Burger impressed at a national training camp in Auckland in December, booking her spot in the Silver Ferns’ squad for next week’s Quad Series in Cape Town.

Chloe Knott/GETTY IMAGES Karin Burger in action for the Silver Ferns against Australia last January in London, her last series for the side.

It is set to be her first appearance in the black dress in a year, last playing for the Ferns at last January’s Quad Series in London.

Reconnecting with family was a heartwarming experience.

She surprised her Cape Town based sister and was able to meet her young nephew in person for the first time after he was born at the start of the pandemic.

“Now I’ve actually met him and spent that quality time with him. When we FaceTime now he actually comes running to the phone, whereas previously we had to go, ‘This is your aunty Karin’ and he had no idea who he was talking to. Now he comes running to the phone to have conversations.”

Elias Rodriguez/Getty Images Karin Burger signs autographs for fans at the Silver Ferns’ public reception at Parliament in 2019 after winning the Netball World Cup.

Burger was touched to head back to her old school, Vredendal High School, where she was added to the sports honours board, which was humbling.

Despite being restricted by her moon boot, she spent valuable time with family and friends, also taking part in pottery classes, visiting beaches, and painting.

She was in South Africa during the Commonwealth Games and while cheering on the Ferns and supporting her team-mates from afar, said it was challenging.

“My family are massive netball supporters and they’ll watch any game even if I’m not playing, so they were watching all the games. They would give me the updates and I would be aware of what’s happening, but to be honest it was quite hard to watch.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Karin Burger made the best of a tough 2022 with injury, travelling to South Africa for the first time in three years to visit family.

Representing the Silver Ferns in South Africa for the first time would be a full circle moment for the 29-year-old.

Burger made the huge life decision to farewell family and her home country, shifting to Wellington as an 18-year-old in 2012. Former Ferns defender Leana de Bruin, also originally from South Africa, was critical in the move, with Burger’s mother emailing her for advice.

Playing in front of her loved ones in Cape Town would be emotional for Burger, showing how far she had come as a person and netballer. The Ferns open the tournament against South Africa next Sunday (3am NZ time) further adding to the storyline.

“I think that’s one thing I’m trying to manage quite well is not letting those emotions overwhelm me. I’ve got a job to do and I’ve got to play to the best of my ability, regardless of what’s going on in the background.

“I think the most exciting thing for me is just the fact that I’ll be able to play in front of my friends and family again for the first time because ever since playing at this level I’ve only had mum at the sideline once in the World Cup in 2019, otherwise I’ve never really had my family and friends on the sideline.”

Time away from netball had given Burger an appreciation for the downside of professional sport. She had learned plenty about herself physically and mentally and said she understood when to pull back with her training. “Harder isn’t always best.”

Burger was part of the Silver Ferns’ stunning 2019 World Cup triumph in Liverpool, being the second-youngest member of an experienced squad at 26 after Phoenix Karaka.

If she could compete at a second World Cup in a city close to her heart in Cape Town in July, it would be the stuff of dreams.

“That would be a highlight of my career if that happens, but obviously now having experienced a thing like the injury and Commonwealth Games, I know nothing is ever guaranteed.

“It’s even more important for me now for the next six months to take care of my body and my mind and make sure I keep ticking off and do the things I need to do because that is such a massive thing on my list that I really want to tick off.”

AT A GLANCE:

Silver Ferns’ Quad Series schedule:

Schedule: (NZ time)

January 22: 3am v South Africa

January 23: 5am v Australia

January 25: 3am v England

January 26: 3am: 3 v 4, 5am: Final (1 v 2)