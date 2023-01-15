Portia Woodman-Wickliffe: That big concussion, wedding nerves and a sad farewell

Last year was a massive one for Black Ferns star Portia Woodman-Wickliffe – yes, note the new surname.

From the excitement of winning the maiden edition of Super Rugby Aupiki, to sevens heartache with bronze at the Commonwealth Games and silver at the World Cup, to the epic World Cup 15s triumph on home soi – where, for the second tournament running, she finished as top tryscorer, but then also suffered a sickening concussion in the final – to a magical wedding day with long-time team-mate Renee Wickliffe.

Exhausting? You bet. But after a well-deserved relax and recharge, she’s now ripping into training again with the Black Ferns Sevens in Mt Maunganui ahead of next weekend’s tournament in Hamilton – the last World Series event in New Zealand for the foreseeable future.

And between some brutal broncos and beep tests, the 31-year-old was good enough to take on the almost-as-gruelling challenge that is Back Chat.

What were you most nervous on the day of – the Rugby World Cup final or your wedding?

My wedding, definitely. All the buildup to your wedding day is really scary, and you’re constantly over-thinking all sorts of things. The morning of the wedding (December 17), oh my gosh, I was so nervous. And so was my wife, I heard.

Only one of those events will stick in your memory, though, right – you wouldn’t remember the final?

Not because of my memory I remember it, no, definitely not, but because I’ve been able to watch the footage back. That night I was wide awake and didn’t really want to go to sleep, so I just watched to glance over it. I haven’t watched it too many times, kind of a bit too painful to watch, scary that it was me that got knocked out, and gutted that I missed out on such an incredible game like that. All I remember is pretty much when I got to come out onto the field and celebrate with the girls. Smithy [coach Wayne Smith] came to me after the game, he was like ‘Do you remember much of that game?’ I was like, ‘Nah, not really, Smithy’, and he goes, ‘You were playing an absolute blinder in the first 15 minutes’, and I was like, ‘No, don’t tell me that!’ If I had been playing a crap game it would have been a bit easier to take.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Portia Woodman-Wickliffe endured a bittersweet Rugby World Cup final, carted off with concussion.

So it would have certainly slowed down your victory celebrations?

With a concussion, drinking, loud noise, all of that sort of stuff just isn’t good for your brain, because it just needs to rest. The bar where they had set up a celebration with family and friends, I went there for a little bit, didn’t enjoy it, just wanted to stay away from people, and so I just went home. And that was about me for the next two weeks. I didn’t really get to celebrate because any time I left the house I would get a headache. I wasn’t irritable or angry, normally I’m quite an expressive person, and during those two weeks I was very numb and nothing really went on, nothing made me angry, nothing made me happy, it was quite weird. I was tired a lot. When I was ready to celebrate, all the girls had just finished a two-week celebration, so I didn’t have many mates to party with because they were all too sick and tired.

What was the worst training exercise to get back into for the new season and what did you over-indulge in during your break?

After the three pinnacle events and all that we went through last year, all I could think over Christmas was, ‘I deserve a break’, just letting loose. In Fiji I ate, I had a lot of pina coladas, I celebrated with my wife and our daughter and our niece. Now it’s kicking me in the butt, because I didn’t train that week and I over-indulged in all the goodness that’s over there. We didn’t have to come back in until January 5 ... the intermittent bronco, which means you do one 20-40-60 (metres and back) every 90 seconds. That one’s really hard.

Fifteens or sevens – what’s your favourite and why?

That’s really hard, because in my mind, they’re two completely different sports. Sevens, I love the speed, the nowhere-to-hide, the out-and-out strength, agility, all that sort of stuff. Then with 15s, it’s tactical, it’s manipulation, it’s how can you beat the other team strategically? That [last year’s 15s] World Cup, even the 2017 World Cup, are two of the very favourite memories of my career, but I think I would lean towards sevens, purely because I’m more experienced in that, you get to travel to some really incredible places, and I’ve made some of my best friends in the team, and I’ve met my wife in the team as well.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Portia Woodman-Wickliffe celebrates with fans the day after the Black Ferns’ Rugby World Cup final win over England last year.

What’s so wrong with Hamilton (the city not making the cut for the revamped World Sevens Series)?

I know, right, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with Hamilton! You’ve got the Gardens, you’re close to everything. Man, I was gutted it isn’t going to be around next year. New Zealand always puts on a really awesome show. Hong Kong and Dubai are real pinnacle sevens events, but I think with the record of the All Blacks Sevens and the Black Ferns Sevens, the importance that the teams have in the sevens circuit, it’s such an important place to stop over. And no-one else has to experience the travel that we have to. We’ll have to put in another vote to get it back to New Zealand, surely it’ll work out to get it back.

What stadium anthem is a must-play for the DJ at the tournament? And do you hear the songs, or are you so zoned out?

It’d have to be that ‘Hey Baby’ – Heeeeey, heeeeey baby (DJ Ötzi). I’m really guilty, if I hear good music I’m dancing on the sideline. I’m not one to really zone things out, I get quite distracted on the field, I guess.

If you were attending the sevens as a fan, what outfit would you go in?

My wife said I should dress up as Wonder Woodman again – I was a Wonder Woodman character for New Zealand Rugby RugbySmart stuff in about 2015.

You’ve won it all, what’s left to achieve?

It gets to a point where you are thinking, ‘Why am I here, what am I doing?’ Ten years ago I was playing rugby because it was an Olympic sport. I’ve played there twice, got a silver and a gold. Now, I pack my bag in the morning and I find this little moment of, ‘Do I really love this still, do I really want to do this? This is becoming monotonous.’ But as soon as I stepped out onto that field to train on the 5th, I loved being around the girls, I love the environment, I love the skillset, the challenge that sevens brings. Ultimately the goal is to try and get to the 2024 Olympics, but each day I’m just really enjoying the moment. With my injuries, too, I lost two years, and then a year with Covid, I lost three years with my team. That whole environment of sevens I really still enjoy. As soon as I stop enjoying it and I don’t like being out on the field, that’s when I’d probably look to hang the boots up, because that’s when your heart’s not quite in it.