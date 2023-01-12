Football Ferns legend's worry ahead of New Zealand's Women's World Cup warm-up

Football Ferns legend and Women’s World Cup ambassador Maia Jackman believes there is still time for new faces to bolt into Jitka Klimková’s World Cup squad, but she is concerned New Zealand’s upcoming matches against the United States could be a whitewash.

Klimková has included eight uncapped players in a severely understrength squad for their two matches against the world champions in Wellington next Wednesday and Auckland next Saturday, including three from the amateur National League.

Jackman was on Thursday announced as one of three New Zealand ‘beyond greatness champions’ for the World Cup, joining Winter Olympic champion snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and business leader Dame Therese Walsh in the ambassador roles.

Jackman said the United States’ first visit to New Zealand will give football fans an early taste of what they can expect when the World Cup kicks off in six months’ time.

She is hoping the two fixtures against the most successful team in women’s international football are well-supported with decent crowds.

The United States have never played in New Zealand before but have come to check out the facilities ahead of the World Cup.

“It’s a big deal to have world champions of any sport come to your country. It’s not an accident they’re number one in the world,” Jackman said.

“At the 2019 World Cup, the difference between them and the next tier of teams was huge so for them to come down here and put on that sort of spectacle for a not very footballing country, it will be awesome.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Former Football Ferns defender Maia Jackman has been selected as an ambassador for the Women's World Cup.

“I hope people come and watch, just to see them and how they roll.”

However, she is worried about the competitiveness of the Football Ferns, who are missing a host of frontline players due to club commitments.

The US have beaten them by five goals in their past four outings and have arrived in New Zealand, where they will be based during the World Cup, with a near full-strength squad, headlined by star striker Alex Morgan.

“I am concerned,” Jackman said. “We haven’t had good results against the US with a full-strength squad since 2013 when we drew.

“To put out a team that is understrength is going to be very difficult. Maybe four of the players are the usual suspects, but Ali Riley is carrying an injury and Betsy Hassett is heading away with the Phoenix (they play Perth Glory in Perth this Sunday).

“There will be some positives they can get out of it, but it’s just a real shame it’s not a Fifa window where we can bring all the girls in and it would be really good preparation heading into the World Cup.

“It’s a chance to play at Eden Park, they haven’t played there before, and there’s a chance for some girls to stick their hand up and some will and some won’t.

“There’s always a couple of bolters in every World Cup squad they name. There’s not much time but some people are really good at taking their opportunities and rolling with it.

“I always believe there’s always time for someone who can bring something special to the squad.”

Along with European champions England, Jackman said she expected the US to be one of the favourites to win the World Cup as they chase an historic three-peat, having won the title in 2015 and 2019.

“They’re definitely up there. They don’t know how to lose when it comes to these big tournaments … they’re a big tournament team.”

Andy Lyons/GETTY IMAGES USA striker Alex Morgan celebrates after scoring a goal against the Football Ferns.

After watching her first World Cup from the TV as a teenager, Jackman went on to play 50 games for the Football Ferns during her international career, including three matches at the 2007 World Cup in China.

She got a glimpse of what New Zealand can expect when she was invited by Fifa to attend the men’s World Cup in Qatar in December.

Jackman was in attendance for the final at Lusail Stadium, where Lionel Messi led Argentina to a dramatic penalty shootout win over France.

Jackman said it was crazy to think the next football World Cup would be held in her own backyard, with the Football Ferns kicking off the tournament against Norway at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20.

Although she never got to play at a World Cup on home soil, being an ambassador was the next best thing.

“1991 was the first World Cup and I remember watching that as a 15-year-old. I thought ‘what is this?’ and seeing these amazing players from all sorts of different countries, I thought ‘I want to do that!’

“Did I ever think it would be in New Zealand? Not in a million years. I was just in awe of it.

“I was part of the 2007 World Cup and it was mind-boggling. China knows how to put on a crowd and you’d walk out to 50,000 people when you’re used to five.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Football Ferns player Paige Satchell talks about the United States' visit to New Zealand.

“If we can do that in New Zealand for the players, it would be awesome.

“We need to get the seats filled for these home games to make it feel like it really is a home World Cup.

“If we can do that, and I’m sure we can, it will definitely pump the girls up.

“Knowing you have family watching, and not just on TV, always feels super good.”