Wellington Phoenix defender Kate Taylor's regret after playing through injury

Wellington Phoenix vice-captain Kate Taylor speaks to the media ahead of her return.

A-League Women round nine: Wellington Phoenix v Perth Glory

Where: Macedonia Park, Perth; When: Sunday, 9pm (NZT)

Live coverage: Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Phoenix defender Kate Taylor slides in to make a challenge during their opening round defeat to Melbourne City.

Wellington Phoenix centre-back Kate Taylor admits she “probably shouldn’t have” played the first two games of the A-League Women season, after battling through a foot injury.

After sitting out the past five games, the New Zealand under-20 captain has finally been cleared to return for Sunday’s match away to the ninth-place Perth Glory, giving the winless Phoenix a lift as they continue to hunt for a breakthrough victory.

Taylor injured her foot while in camp with the Football Ferns in November, right before the A-League Women season was due to begin.

The 19-year-old did not believe it was anything too serious but after struggling in the first two rounds as the Phoenix fell to identical 4-1 defeats it was decided she needed to take a break and let her injured foot fully heal.

Taylor ended up missing the next five games, costing her a place in the latest Football Ferns squad for their out of window friendlies against the world champion United States in Wellington and Auckland next week.

Taylor is still only training every second day, however she has reached a stage in her recovery where she is able to play again.

She was relieved to be back but with the benefit of hindsight, said she would have done things differently.

Taylor was disappointed to miss out on Football Ferns selection, leaving her run too late.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Kate Taylor is expected to assume the captaincy.

“I didn’t quite know what it was but I knew it wasn’t too serious at the time so I thought I’d be OK,” she said.

“We came back here, we played those two games but I probably shouldn’t have in hindsight.

“These past few weeks I’ve been taking it easy, managing my load a bit more and building up slowly, which is good, and I’ve enjoyed being back running and kicking a ball and just being back with the girls and around the squad.

“It’s hard [to miss out on the Football Ferns]. That’s somewhere where I want to be. It’s a World Cup year and it’s very disappointing [not to be there].”

Taylor is one of two additions to the squad to play the Glory, with Football Ferns forward Paige Satchell also back to full health.

Captain and goalkeeper Lily Alfeld is yet to recover from her knee injury, Alyssa Whinham remains unavailable due to personal reasons, while Betsy Hassett has gone into Football Ferns camp early and will not be involved for the second week in a row.

The rest of the Phoenix’s Football Ferns, Satchell, Emma Rolston, Grace Wisnewski, Mackenzie Barry, will play against the Glory and return to Wellington on Monday night, limiting their involvement in the first match against the US.

The last-place Phoenix are coming off a late 1-0 defeat to league leaders Western United.