Why the United States dominate women's football and how that has also helped New Zealand

There are few teams in world sport that can be accurately described as more dominant than the All Blacks.

But the United States women’s football team is one of them – and they’re in New Zealand for the first time this month, playing the Football Ferns in Wellington and Auckland ahead of the Fifa Women’s World Cup in July.

Former Ferns coach Tom Sermanni is also a former US coach, having taken charge of the Americans in 2013 and 2014 before his stint with New Zealand from 2018 to 2021.

That gives him a unique perspective as the two teams meet at Sky Stadium on Wednesday and Eden Park next Saturday, six months before New Zealand joins Australia in hosting the World Cup.

Sermanni has been involved in women’s football for decades, so he’s well aware of how big a deal the US are, but if he had to try to explain that to a random New Zealander, he’d reach for the obvious comparison.

The US are the All Blacks of women’s football, having won 78% of their matches – a slightly better return than their men’s rugby counterparts, who have won 77% of theirs.

"Obviously the All Blacks are famous in New Zealand more than probably anything else in the world,” Sermanni says.

“The US women's national team is in some ways close to being the equivalent in America, where they're better known than the men's players.

Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images Alex Morgan and her US team-mates celebrate a goal during the Concacaf championship in 2022.

“That's the level of athlete that you’re dealing with in the team and the level of expectations there were on the team and I'd be making that kind of comparison.”

When that comparison was put to US captain Becky Sauerbrunn, she understood what Stuff was talking about, and she said she was honoured to be placed in such esteemed company.

“Wow – that's a lofty comparison. They are revered everywhere in the world and there's definitely lessons from their organisation that we take into our own organisation.

“To be compared to them is like, whoa, that's a big thing to say.”

Drilling down into those lessons, Sauerbrunn said a key one was “to be the person that carries the water – not having a hierarchy”.

“It doesn't matter what you've done in the past or your status or your talent, everyone has to have the same set of standards.

“You might be a special player, but it doesn't matter. You always have to do the same as everybody else.”

The US have won four World Cups – the inaugural event in China in 1991, on home soil in 1999, in Canada in 2015 and in France four years ago – and four Olympic gold medals – in 1996, 2004, 2008 and 2012.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff US captain Becky Sauerbrunn, right, poses with the mascot for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup, Tazuni.

They’ve played New Zealand a total of 19 times, winning 17 of them, drawing once, and losing once – in their first meeting in 1987 – while scoring 73 goals and conceding just seven.

How did the US get so good, especially when their country hasn’t traditionally been regarded as a men’s football powerhouse?

A big part of the answer is a law called Title IX – and it’s something that has had a large role to play in helping New Zealand grow as a women’s football nation too.

Put simply, Title IX was a 1972 law that prohibited gender discrimination in educational facilities that receive funding from the US government – including colleges that give athletes scholarships.

The sporting lifeblood of many of those colleges is American football, aka gridiron, where they generally hand out 85 scholarships a year – all of them to men.

When it came to ensuring there was an equivalent scholarship going to a woman for each of those, football as the rest of the world knows it was the big beneficiary.

As the New York Times detailed last year while marking the 50th passing of the law, women’s football is the college sport that has grown the most as a result, giving the US a large player base to draw on and a level of investment in player development that has only been matched elsewhere in the last decade or so.

“When you go back to the 70s … very few female players were playing the game at that stage, so they got a big head start on everybody,” Sermanni said of the US.

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images Tom Sermanni has coached the US and the Football Ferns.

“When the women’s game started to become more global, I would say in the early 90s, they were way ahead of everybody else in the numbers, in the organisation and in the depth of players.”

The extent to which the American college system will continue to be relevant is unclear, as countries including the US embed and strengthen fully-professional leagues, but to date it has also been a big help to New Zealand, which has only had a semi-professional team in the shape of the Wellington Phoenix for just over a year.

Of the 45 players Ferns coach Jitka Klimková has called up during her two years in charge, 24 went to a US college at one point, including 14 of the 26 selected in the squad for this month’s matches, making use of facilities and playing in competitions that often surpassed anything on offer in New Zealand.

One of those was Ferns centurion Betsy Hassett, who attended the University of California, Berkeley and played for the Cal Golden Bears alongside Alex Morgan, who has gone on to score 119 goals in 200 matches and become one of the US’ biggest stars.

Reflecting on their shared experience, Morgan said: “Aside from not being able to understand her that well, with the accent, Betsy was always just so nice, so humble, and such a great player, a great midfielder and super crafty.

“We haven't stayed in contact in the last couple of years because of playing all around the world and on separate continents, but she's really been a staple for the Kiwis and it's been great to see her success.”

The other Football Fern Morgan has played with is New Zealand captain Ali Riley, who joined her at the Orlando Pride in the US’ National Women’s Soccer League for one season recently and at the now-defunct Western New York Flash over a decade ago.

Riley is the other big link between New Zealand and the US when it comes to women’s football. Born in Los Angeles to a Kiwi father and a Chinese-American mother, she first opted to represent New Zealand while she was at college at Stanford and has gone on to earn 147 caps, the third-most of anyone.

The fullback is one of the few first-choice players available for the Ferns next week, due to these fixtures falling outside the windows where clubs have to release players, and she will have a big role to play as her side takes on a team they’ve lost to by five goals in each of their last four meetings.

How they compare

US women’s football team: Played 716, won 562, drawn 83, lost 71 (78% winning record)

All Blacks: Played 625, won 480, drawn 23, lost 122 (77% winning record)