Take Five: The key questions as the Football Ferns host the United States

US women's footballers talk to media in the lead up to their matches against the Football Ferns.

International football friendly: Football Ferns v United States

Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington; When: Wednesday, 4.05pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff

Jenny Chuang/Photosport The Football Ferns have lost each of their last four matches against the US by five goals and are without a host of regulars this week in Wellington and Auckland.

A world champion football team is in New Zealand for the first time this week, with the United States visiting for two friendlies against the Football Ferns ahead of the Fifa Women’s World Cup in July and August.

But while the Ferns are set to play in front of record home crowds, they will be without a dozen of their best players, setting up the prospect of a pair of mismatches.

Ahead of the clashes at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday and Auckland on Saturday, here are the answers to some key questions.

Why are the Football Ferns hosting the world champions?

The US identified New Zealand as the ideal location for their annual January camp long before they were drawn to play most of their matches here, instead of in Australia, during the World Cup later this year.

They wanted to play matches at the same time and those in charge at NZ Football felt the chance to host the world’s best was one they couldn’t turn down, even though there would be player availability challenges to overcome.

There are six windows each year when clubs have to release women’s players for international duty and these matches aren’t in any of them, so some clubs have understandably resisted Ferns coach Jitka Klimková’s requests.

The US doesn’t face the same obstacles, as the bulk of their players play in their National Women’s Soccer League, which is currently in its off-season.

They are missing some key figures due to injury, including Megan Rapinoe, the star of their 2019 World Cup win, but they also have far greater depth.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Football Ferns goalkeeper Vic Esson is one of a dozen first-choice players not available for this week’s friendlies against the United States.

Which Ferns aren’t there?

First-choice goalkeeper Vic Esson and one of her backups, Anna Leat, aren’t there.

First-choice right back CJ Bott is missing.

So are the country’s five best active centre backs – Claudia Bunge, Rebekah Stott, Katie Bowen, Meikayla Moore and Kate Taylor.

Three first-choice midfielders – Annalie Longo, Ria Percival and Malia Steinmetz.

And the country’s most prolific active goalscorer – Hannah Wilkinson.

Longo and Percival have both been out for months recovering from serious knee injuries, while Taylor has only just returned from an ankle injury, but the other nine haven’t been released by their clubs.

Altogether, that means the Ferns are missing 722 caps’ worth of experience, or 428 if you don’t count Longo, Percival and Taylor.

Another six players – Liz Anton, Mackenzie Barry, Brianna Edwards, Emma Rolston, Paige Satchell, Grace Wisnewski – were involved in an A-League Women match in Perth on Sunday night that ended at 11pm NZ time, roughly 65 hours before kickoff in Wellington.

The involvement of those six on Wednesday is set to be limited, potentially denying the Ferns another 67 caps worth of experience.

Paul Kane/Getty Images Perth Glory defender Liz Anton is one of six players who finished an A-League Women fixture less than 72 hours before kickoff in Wednesday’s match between the Football Ferns and the United States.

Where will the impact of those absences be felt the most?

The 27 players in the Ferns squad have a total of 587 caps between them, but six players – captain Ali Riley (147), midfielder Betsy Hassett (137), defender Anna Green (80), goalkeeper Erin Nayler (78), midfielder Olivia Chance (37) and forward Paige Satchell (35) – account for 514 of those.

While Nayler is expected to start in goal on Wednesday, with Green and Riley ahead of her in defence, that is still the area which presents the greatest cause for concern.

Nayler was once the team’s first-choice keeper, but she has been surpassed by Esson, and in many people’s eyes, Leat, since the Tokyo Olympics, while Green has been exposed on a regular basis at international level in recent years and has only played 90 minutes under Klimková.

Riley will give the Ferns some much-needed leadership at the back, but her availability is set to be curtailed, as she is in her off-season and on the comeback trail from a hip injury.

The other defensive options available to Klimková are uncapped amateur centre back Rebecca Lake, uncapped right back Grace Neville and a pair of left backs who each have two caps – Ally Green and Ashleigh Ward.

The Ferns’ green defensive stocks will be bolstered when Anton and Barry become available, but even then, their defence will still be weaker than it has in any of their last four meetings with the US, all of which ended in five-goal defeats.

What is the history of matches between these teams?

There have been 17 US wins, one New Zealand win, and one draw.

The lone NZ win was in 1987 in Taiwan, while the lone draw was in 2013 in Columbus.

The most recent defeat for the Ferns was at the SheBelieves Cup in the US in February last year.

Before that, they lost 6-1 at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, 5-0 in a pre-World Cup friendly in the US in 2019 and 5-0 and 3-1 in a pair of friendlies in the US in 2017.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Football Ferns player Paige Satchell talks about the United States' visit to New Zealand.

What can be gained from these matches with an eye to the World Cup?

In these circumstances, a first draw with the US in 10 years or a first win over them in 35 would be one of the most remarkable results in New Zealand sporting history and an unprecedented confidence boost.

More realistically, two 90-minute efforts where the Ferns maintain a solid defensive structure, deny the US chances as much as possible and even manage a few chances of their own would be a pleasing sight.

Individuals will also be eager to put their hands up as Klimková narrows her selection focus ahead of the World Cup and it’s the inexperienced defenders who should get the greatest chance to show what they’ve got.

With more than 10,000 tickets sold for Wednesday’s match and the existing Ferns home crowd record of 7236 set to be bettered, there’s also already been a win off the field.