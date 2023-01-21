Five-star United States rout Football Ferns in front of record crowd at Eden Park

The world champions bettered their goal tally from Wellington in another big win over their hosts.

At Eden Park, Auckland: United States 5 (Ashley Hatch 22’, Rose Lavelle 39’, 74’, Mallory Swanson 53’ Taylor Kornieck 80’) Football Ferns 0. HT: 2-0

The United States women’s national team have wrapped up their World Cup recon mission with utterly dominant win over the Football Ferns in Auckland.

The world champions were at their ruthless best in their second of two international friendlies, scoring multiple goals in either half to secure a resounding 5-0 win in front of a record crowd of 12,721 at Eden Park.

Stand-in US skipper Rose Lavelle scored twice in the rout, showing once again that she will be one to watch when the World Cup kicks off in July, while forward Mallory Swanson picked up where she left off in Wellington, causing an understrength Ferns team plenty of problems with her blistering pace.

Without access to a dozen first-choice players, the Ferns did well to keep the US scoreless for 51 minutes in their first match in Wellington on Wednesday.

But at the venue that will host the opening game of the World Cup between New Zealand and Norway, they only last 22 minutes before falling behind, and were punished for their defensive shortcomings, particularly with regard to their inability to deal with deliveries into the box.

Striker Ashley Hatch was a late addition to the starting lineup after captain Alex Morgan suffered a minor injury in the warm-up.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images United States midfielder Rose Lavelle celebrates one of her team's five goals against the Football Ferns.

She put the US in front, sweeping home from the penalty spot after Trinity Rodman got the better of Ally Green down the left and picked out her striker with a pinpoint cross towards the penalty spot.

All the United States’ goals came from crosses into the box, the visitors badly exposing the makeshift centre-back combinations of Ali Riley and Anna Green, and Riley and Liz Anton.

Centre-back was the position most impacted by the absences, with Claudia Bunge, Meikayla Moore and Rebekah Stott unavailable, and Abby Erceg retiring.

Riley, primarily a fullback, and Anna Green, who also mainly plays fullback for her club, started the match in the heart of defence. But Riley was joined by Anton when Ally Green was subbed off after 32 minutes.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Football Ferns captain Ali Riley clears the ball with her head.

Stand-in captain Lavelle doubled the United States’ lead with a composed finish in the 39th minute.

She latched onto the end of a cross from Sofia Huerta and beat Erin Nayler with a deft strike.

Swanson, who scored a double in Wellington, pushed the lead out to three when the Ferns were unable to deal Emily Fox’s cross, and she was left unmarked in the box, allowing her to pounce on the loose ball.

Lavelle scored her second of the game by putting away Lynn Williams’ cross, which looped over the head of Anton.

Lavelle turned provider for the final goal. Taylor Kornieck completed the rout by popping up at the far post and heading home Lavelle’s corner in the 80th minute.

Only a couple of smart saves from Nayler late on prevented the scoreline from blowing out further.

The US put up a staggering 22 shots, while the Ferns failed to muster a single attempt across 90 minutes.

Ferns coach Jitka Klimková handed debuts to amateur National League players Deven Jackson and Tayla O’Brien in the second half.

The big moment

The Ferns weren't going to have many chances to score (as it turned out they had none), so it was imperative that the prevented the US from scoring for as long as possible. But their resistance was breached after just 22 minutes. The one-touch pass from Ashley Sanchez was crucial in the lead-up. It was her flick that freed Rodman down the left.

Best on pitch

If New Zealanders weren’t aware of Lavelle before, they certainly are now after the US playmaker produced another masterclass performance, scoring two goals and assisting on another. On evidence of these two games, the OL Reign midfielder has the potential to light up the World Cup.

The big picture

These games against the US, played outside a Fifa window, gave new and fringe players a chance to stake their claim for World Cup selection. However, no one covered themselves in glory at Eden Park as they were put to the sword by a far superior opponent. Ally Green was caught out on the first goal, but had otherwise performed OK, pulling off a last-ditch tackle moments earlier. It was unclear whether her early withdrawal was injury related but if not, that could spell danger for her World Cup hopes.