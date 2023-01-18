Football fans, teams out in Wellington sun ahead of friendly game

Football Fern Rebecca Lake signs her autograph for a fan on the Wellington waterfront. Her teammate Ally Green is behind her.

The lead up to the Fifa Women’s World Cup is beginning, with Wellington turning on the good weather for a friendly match between the Football Ferns and the reigning world champions, the United States.

The United States Women’s National Team arrived in the capital on Tuesday afternoon and held a practice in the sun at Newtown Park, tweeting “Hello from Wellington!”

WellingtonNZ were enthused about Wednesday afternoon’s match. Major events manager Warrick Dent said it was a “must-see event” with some of the best female players in the world.

“It’s shaping up to be a great crowd with strong ticket sales so far for the Football Ferns take on the USA, who won the last World Cup. The level of football on display will be incredible.”

He hoped the great weather would encourage people to show up for the game which starts at 4.05pm at Sky Stadium.

More than 100 people gathered on Wellington’s waterfront on Tuesday to meet the Football Ferns, the New Zealand women’s team who will face the world champions in the match.

Among the crowd were many children who got the chance to have their shirts and footballs signed, as well as have a kick about in the sun.

Katharina Kiefer had loaded her car with her three children and their two friends to go to the meet and greet. She said four of the five children played football.

“I think one child will want to sign up after this.”

She would be at the friendly game with her children on Wednesday.

Her 10-year-old daughter played football and it was good for her twin boys and others to see “girls playing soccer too”, Kiefer said.

Fiona Dowman brought her two children, Sophie, 13 and Thomas, 11, along with their friend Amie Sugarman, 12.

The girls played football and were excited to see the team.

“It’s not often you get to see football teams,” Dowman said.

Football Ferns and Phoenix player, Paige Satchell, was Sophie’s favourite player. “She’s cool and fast.”

Football Ferns and Southampton player Ashleigh Ward said the friendly game was an opportunity to play against “the best in the world” ahead of the World Cup.

The turn-out was “a step up” from Christchurch, Ward said. “The momentum is building ahead of the World Cup, it’s exciting.”

“This only builds and will encourage more people to come out and support.”

Grace Jale, who also played for Canberra United, said it was good to see fans turn up.

“You hear the supporters but when you see the fans, it’s uplifting and makes it way more exciting,” she said.

Hotels around the city were not as busy as expected, said Jeremy Smith, head of Hospitality New Zealand and owner of the Trinity Group.

“It’s looking fairly low-key ... I haven’t seen a lot of hype about this game. Maybe people are saving it for the actual tournament.”

Smith was looking forward to the momentum picking up closer to the Fifa Women’s World Cup which starts in July and runs for a month – his hotels were not yet fully booked for those dates either.