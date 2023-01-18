Live: Football Ferns take on world champions US in international friendly in Wellington

Grace Jale of New Zealand passes under pressure from Crystal Dunn of the US during the international friendly at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

Watch as fans turn out for the big game in sunny Wellington

Follow live coverage as a depleted Football Ferns team take on the world champion United States at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

are taking on the might of the world champion United States this week while missing a dozen of their first-choice players.

They will be well and truly up against it at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday and Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday, at the start of a year where they have a home Fifa Women’s World Cup to look forward.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of their first clash with the US, kicking off at 4.05pm on Wednesday in Wellington, where coach Jitka Klimková has promised they’ll put up a fight.

The game

International football friendly: Football Ferns v United States

Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington When: Wednesday, 4.05pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff

The squads

Football Ferns: Brianna Edwards, Erin Nayler, Murphy Sheaff; Liz Anton, Mackenzie Barry, Ally Green, Anna Green, Rebecca Lake, Grace Neville, Ali Riley, Ashleigh Ward; Hannah Blake, Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Deven Jackson, Aniela Jensen, Jana Radosavljević, Grace Wisnewski; Ava Collins, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Tayla O’Brien, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Emma Rolston, Paige Satchell

United States: Adrianna Franch, Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher; Alana Cook, Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Sofia Huerta, Hailie Mace, Becky Sauerbrunn, Emily Sonnett; Sam Coffey, Lindsey Horan, Taylor Kornieck, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis, Ashley Sanchez, Andi Sullivan; Ashley Hatch, Alex Morgan, Midge Purce, Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson, Lynn Williams