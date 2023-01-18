'Absolutely gutted': Black Ferns star laments NZ's World Sevens Series snubbing

Stacey Fluhler is hoping the Black Ferns Sevens can somehow find themselves playing on home soil again in the future.

“Gutted. Absolutely gutted.”

That is how Black Ferns star Stacey Fluhler felt upon hearing the news last month that New Zealand had been snubbed from hosting a World Sevens Series tournament in future.

So as the Kiwi women’s side, and their All Blacks Sevens men’s counterparts, build up to this weekend’s round of the 2022-23 series in Hamilton, there’s something of a sour flavour mixing with the usual sweet taste of home for the country’s elite players.

Despite being a staple venue on the world circuit since the inception of the competition in the 1999-00 season, with Wellington hosting for 18 years then Hamilton three (the past two years were cancelled due to Covid-19), New Zealand has been given the flick by World Rugby from next season.

Under their new format, the governing body have opted to align the men’s and women’s calendars (currently the men play 11 events and the women seven), with the World Series to be revised to “seven rounds in seven iconic global destinations across seven months”.

It hasn’t yet been revealed where each of those rounds will be staged, but what is known is that New Zealand hasn’t made the cut, even after what New Zealand Rugby professional rugby and performance general manager Chris Lendrum described as “targeted dialogue” to World Rugby about the country’s desire to continue hosting.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The Black Ferns Sevens celebrate a try during their win over Canada in the final of their maiden home World Series event in Hamilton in 2020.

Hong Kong (twice), Dubai, Cape Town, Sydney, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Singapore, Toulouse and London are the other cities on this season’s circuit which Hamilton, or anywhere in New Zealand, would have been measured up against.

While the All Blacks Sevens have enjoyed 21 editions of playing on home soil, the Black Ferns Sevens have only briefly experienced the feeling, but after winning a Fast Four exhibition tournament in Hamilton in 2019, then claiming the title in their World Series home debut the following year, it had already become a highlight.

“There’s no better feeling than playing at home,” Fluhler said post-training in Hamilton on Wednesday, having herself also come off that euphoric 15s World Cup triumph last year featuring unprecedented home support.

“Obviously it’s a long way away from so many of the other countries. I know they love coming here, because it is so far, and experiencing our culture. We are a bit different, in a good way.

“It’s sad, because it’s been here for the last 21 years and our All Blacks Sevens brothers have done quite well performing at home.

“We played some videos this morning of our last tournament, and it brings back amazing memories. It was three years ago, I can’t believe it, it feels like it just happened yesterday.

“We’ve talked about it, we’ve acknowledged the emotion and the disappointment that it is our last one at home ... but it’s out of our control, right, we can only do what we do on the field, we just need to play some good rugby so we can try and change minds down the track.”

Sky Sport Tyla Nathan-Wong scored 16 points as the Black Ferns thumped arch-rivals Australia in South Africa.

In the meantime, Fluhler is hopeful NZR can ensure the sevens teams remain in the eyes of the Kiwi public, in some fashion, be it in the form of an expanded Oceania event or the like – “just something to give our home fans something to watch”.

That’s echoed by Black Ferns Sevens coach Cory Sweeney, who described the loss of hosting rights as “disappointing for all of us”.

“With sevens, when we’re overseas we play at strange hours of the night and people don’t necessarily get to see us play,” he said. “The girls have done an amazing job inspiring young women to play the game, both 15s and sevens.

“To be able to see and feel the energy of this group, and get to know them, is important. So we’ll work with the team, and other teams, to try and make sure we’ve got sevens in New Zealand, make sure it’s thriving.”