'You have to take control and select yourself': Time running out for Silver Ferns' World Cup hopefuls

The Silver Ferns have their last major chance to push their World Cup cases in the Quad Series in Cape Town.

Dame Noeline Taurua has challenged the Silver Ferns to create such an impression they can’t be left off the World Cup squad at their last major hit-out.

If the Ferns’ players needed any reminder about the significance of the Quad Series, starting against South Africa on Sunday (3am NZ time), they only had to glance at the venue.

Cape Town’s International Convention Centre will host every game in the four-team series – the same building the Netball World Cup will be contested at in late July-August.

This isn’t your typical January Quad Series and Taurua had sensed it among the players at training.

While the Ferns’ World Cup squad won’t be announced until later in the year, the next week will be pivotal for selection. The 14 players in Cape Town for the Quad Series will form the bulk, if not all, of the World Cup squad. Taurua stressed the door remained open for fringe performers in the ANZ Premiership, which begins on March 4.

“You have to take control and select yourself and make it as selectors you can’t be left out. I think everybody is in that same boat,” Taurua said when asked about her message to the players.

“We have talked about it. That was the lead-in team meeting for ourselves knowing what Quad Series means in the planning and what’s expected.”

Taurua and the selectors may have to whittle the World Cup squad down to 12 – the traditional number of players allowed at the tournament. There had been whispers it might be increased to 14 for the 2023 edition, but she was operating under the assumption it would stay at 12.

The ANZ Premiership will factor into selection, but players not in Cape Town for this series would need a lot to break their way to catapult into the World Cup squad.

The return of Karin Burger (back from a foot fracture which sidelined her for the Commonwealth Games) and fellow defender Jane Watson, who became a new mother in 2022, had only made selection decisions tougher.

Burger and Watson should be locks in the World Cup squad, which could potentially leave Sulu Fitzpatrick, who will retire after the 2023 season, on the outer if teams are limited to 12.

Midcourt remains the most congested area of the court with recent Ferns Kimiora Poi, Maddy Gordon, Sam Winders, and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan missing out for the Quad Series.

“This is the last opportunity for us [before the World Cup] and I’d love to be in that [Quad Series] grand final, let alone hoping to win the tournament as well. If we can do that, that will hopefully give us a bit of focus moving forward, but also that confidence that we’re heading in the right direction.”

The only Fern on managed minutes for the Quad Series will be 52-test defender Watson.

She was building up her workload again after a bout of Covid-19 late last year and a minor ankle cleanout.

Watson will be limited to 30 minutes per game to start the Quad Series, but her court time could be increased, depending on how she felt.

Taurua confirmed Watson, who can cover both circle defender roles, would strictly be used at goal keep in the Quad Series as she returns to action and builds up her match fitness.

She hasn’t been spotted in some time, missing the end of the 2021 season after undergoing a cleanout on her left ankle, then giving birth to daughter Tia in May.

The Ferns’ first-up opponents, South Africa, will present a stern challenge at home.

Veteran coach Norma Plummer is back for another stint with the Proteas, having previously held the position from 2016-19. Australian native Plummer also guided the Diamonds between 2003-11, coaching them to two World Cup titles.

South Africa welcome back several leading players after time away, including standout defender Karla Pretorius and goal shoot Lenize Potgieter.

“It’s exciting to have her back in the mix, actually. We’re quite close friends,” Taurua said of Plummer.

“I know with her back in the mix they’re going to be at strength, but also knowing it’s a home venue for them as well. I’m really happy to see her back in. There’s going to be some really tough competition out there.”

The Ferns play Commonwealth Games gold medallists Australia on Monday (NZ time) and England on Wednesday before Thursday’s finals day.

AT A GLANCE:

Netball Quad Series; Cape Town

Schedule: (NZ time)

Sunday: 3am v South Africa

Monday: 5am v Australia

Wednesday: 3am v England

Thursday: 3am: 3 v 4, 5am: Final (1 v 2)

Silver Ferns’ squad:

Shooters: Grace Nweke, Ameliaranne Ekenasio (c), Maia Wilson, Te Paea Selby-Rickit

Midcourt: Gina Crampton, Peta Toeava, Whitney Souness, Kate Heffernan, Claire Kersten

Defenders: Karin Burger, Jane Watson, Kelly Jury, Phoenix Karaka, Sulu Fitzpatrick