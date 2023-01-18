Wellington turns on sunshine as Football Ferns take on world champions USA

Wellington’s turned on the sunshine for the friendly match between the Football Ferns and world champions USA in Wellington on Wednesday.

They will be well and truly up against it in Wellington on Wednesday and Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday, at the start of a year where the Ferns have a home Fifa Women’s World Cup to look forward.

Erin Gourley/Stuff it’s already a record number of fans for a Ferns game as the New Zealand team plays world champions USA in Wellington

New Zealand Football estimated more than 10,000 tickets had been sold for the game at Sky Stadium.

The previous record for a Football Ferns home game was set in 2018 in a game against Japan with an attendance of 7236 people.

“To have the best team in the world in Wellington, it’s a great event to be at,” Sky Stadium chief executive Shane Harmon said on Tuesday.