White Ferns captain Sophie Devine, spinner Fran Jonas managing injuries ahead of T20 World Cup

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine has been wearing a moonboot while managing a foot injury, but is on track to be available for the Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa next month.

In a statement, NZ Cricket said the veteran all-rounder was “wearing a moonboot as a precaution” and that was also why she had missed the Wellington Blaze’s last two Super Smash matches.

Devine was “on track and will be available for the World Cup”, the statement said.

Left-arm spinner Fran Jonas is another expected starter at the World Cup who is currently managing an injury.

The 18-year-old was withdrawn from the New Zealand squad at the Under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa earlier this week after suffering a calf injury

In a statement, NZ Cricket said Jonas “had sustained a grade two soleus strain and a grade one gastrocnemius strain which will require two weeks of rehabilitation”.

The White Ferns’ World Cup squad is set to be named on Friday, with the team departing for South Africa on Monday evening, just under three weeks out from their first match.

None of the players included in the 15-strong World Cup selection will be available for Monday’s top-of-the-table Super Smash clash between the Blaze and the Canterbury Magicians at the Basin Reserve.

NZ Cricket Coach Sara McGlashan and wicketkeeper Izzy Gaze look forward to the inaugural U-19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa in January.

The New Zealand under-19s have comfortably beaten Indonesia and Ireland in their first two matches at their World Cup and next face the West Indies [first ball Friday 12.45am NZ time].

They will advance to the Super Six phase and play three more matches before the semifinals, with the final to follow on January 29 [January 30 NZ time].

The senior World Cup then starts on February 10, with the White Ferns’ first match against Australia on February 11 [6am February 12 NZ time].

They will then play South Africa, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as they look to make it to the semifinals at a World Cup for the first time since the 2016 T20 event.