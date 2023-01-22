Silver Ferns crush South Africa, but netball fans miss most of the first half

At International Convention Centre, Cape Town: Silver Ferns 61 (Grace Nweke: 42/44, Ameliaranne Ekenasio: 11/15, Maia Wilson: 8/12) South Africa 41 (Lenize Potgieter: 25/26, Nichole Taljaard: 13/15, Ine-Mari Venter: 3/8) 1Q: 15-11, HT: 30-25, 3Q: 50-30.

The Silver Ferns made a dominant start to the Quad Series in World Cup year, but netball fans missed most of the first half.

New Zealand crushed South Africa 61-41 in Cape Town on Sunday morning (NZ time), pulling away in the third quarter, where they outscored the Proteas 20-5.

Netball fans in New Zealand and Australia missed a chunk of the first half after a source broadcasting issue in South Africa.

Grant Pitcher/Getty Images Silver Ferns goal shoot Grace Nweke converted 42 from 44 in their Quad Series win over South Africa.

Coverage was briefly lost in the first quarter and then there was another glitch late in the term. The broadcast didn’t return until halftime with those who had risen early to watch the game in New Zealand missing the entire second quarter.

READ MORE:

* The Podium: Silver Ferns the 'dark horse' for Netball World Cup

* Silver Ferns defender Karin Burger makes the best of tough situation after first serious injury of career

* 'It's so precious to me': Silver Ferns' star Grace Nweke eager to visit Nigeria for first time



A Sky spokesperson said they apologised for the outage, which was “due to an issue with the host broadcaster in South Africa”.

“We’re sorry for the interruption to this morning’s broadcast of the Netball Quad Series match between the Silver Ferns and South Africa. Sky has since received a clean feed and we’re currently running a full replay and will do so again on Sky Sport 2 at 9pm.

“Highlights will also be available on Sky Sport Select at 1pm this afternoon and Sky Sport 3 at 5pm. The replay and highlights are also available on Sky Go and Sky Sport Now.”

When the action did return, Silver Ferns’ supporters witnessed a clinical third quarter effort, where New Zealand outscored South Africa 20-5 to build a 20-goal advantage.

Coach Dame Noeline Taurua would largely have been happy with what she saw from her side in their first international of 2023 in World Cup year.

She was able to get all 12 players on court with defenders Jane Watson and Karin Burger making their international returns after long absences. They both got through 30 minutes of court-time and will be better for the minutes.

Grant Pitcher/Getty Images South Africa wing attack Bongi Msomi looks to make a pass as New Zealand's Kate Heffernan defends.

Goal shoot Grace Nweke and midcourter Kate Heffernan were the only Ferns to play the full 60 minutes with Taurua utilising her bench ahead of a clash with Australia on Monday morning (5am start NZ time).

Nweke picked up where she left off in October’s Constellation Cup against Australia, locking down the starting goal shoot bib, and converting 42 goals from 44 attempts.

The Quad Series is being contested at Cape Town’s International Convention Centre – the same venue the World Cup will be played at in late July-August.

Grant Pitcher/Getty Images Silver Ferns centre Whitney Souness brings the ball through court against South Africa.

South Africa had only beaten the Ferns once in 36 previous meetings. That lone win came at the 1995 World Cup in Birmingham when future Ferns great Irene van Dyk was playing for the Proteas.

The Silver Ferns made a flying start, racing out to an early 9-2 lead, capitalising from South African turnovers.

Leading by five at halftime (30-25), the Ferns took control of the game to begin the second half, going on a 12-2 burst to quieten the hosts.

The Ferns delivered a clinical third quarter performance, outscoring South Africa by a whopping 20-5 scoreline to head into the final 15 minutes leading by 20.

Taurua rang the changes to start the second half with Nweke the only player to remain in the same position from the first half.

Watson made her long-awaited return to the Ferns for the first time since the 2021 Constellation Cup after an ankle cleanout and the birth of daughter Tia last May.

Burger was also injected into the action after halftime, making an emotional comeback in her birth country of South Africa.

Burger, who moved to New Zealand as an 18-year-old, was playing her first Ferns’ match in South Africa. Parents, Gerrit Sr, and Alma, were in the crowd in Cape Town cheering her on along with siblings, sister Almarie and brother Gerrit.

She missed the 2022 Commonwealth Games with a foot fracture and last played for the Ferns a year ago at the 2022 Quad Series in London.

Ahead by 20 approaching the final quarter, the teams were guilty of errors in the last term. Goals were hard to come by with both sides only netting 11 apiece in a disjointed finish to the contest.

Best on court

Nweke was one of two Ferns to play the full 60 minutes and was again impressive in the shooting end. She landed 42 of her 44 attempts, benefiting from accurate feeding, and is the clear top option at goal shoot in World Cup year.

The big moment

South Africa were right in the contest, trailing by five at halftime, but were blown off the court to start the third quarter. The Ferns opened the second half with a 12-2 run and pushed their margin to 20 approaching the final term.

Match rating: 6/10

It looked like it might be a tight one at halftime, but the Ferns grabbed control of the game in the third quarter. Up by 20 after three quarters, the match got a bit sloppy in the final 15 minutes with both teams looking ahead to their next game.

The big picture

Job done for the Silver Ferns. Monday’s clash against Commonwealth Games gold medallists Australia will be a more accurate gauge just where the Ferns are at in World Cup year. New Zealand will be desperate for a win after letting the Constellation Cup slip in October, having led the series 2-0.