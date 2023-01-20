How Jitka Klimková might tinker with the Football Ferns for their rematch with the United States

US women's footballers talk to media in the lead up to their matches against the Football Ferns.

International football friendly: Football Ferns v United States

Where: Eden Park, Auckland; When: Saturday, 4.05pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Football Ferns midfielder Betsy Hassett tracks United States midfielder Lindsey Horan during Wednesday’s match in Wellington.

Veteran midfielder Betsy Hassett got through a mountain of work for the Football Ferns in their 4-0 loss to the United States at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday.

So too did Grace Neville, on debut at right back.

But they have returned to their respective clubs, the Wellington Phoenix and London City Lionesses, ahead of Saturday’s rematch at Eden Park in Auckland.

Forward Indiah-Paige Riley, a halftime substitute, has also gone back to Brisbane Roar, leaving the Ferns without the best attacking player they had available on Wednesday and in need of two new starters.

Coach Jitka Klimková also has to manage the minutes of five other Phoenix players – goalkeeper Brianna Edwards, defender Mackenzie Barry, midfielder Grace Wisnewski and forwards Emma Rolston and Paige Satchell – as well as forward Grace Jale, who is set to line up against them for Canberra United at Sky Stadium on Sunday.

Edwards is unlikely to feature for the Ferns and should be right to start for the Phoenix, unless Georgia Candy is preferred with captain Lily Alfeld still out injured, while Rolston is suspended in A-League Women, so can play a full part for her country.

Satchell has been a regular starter for the Ferns, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if she came in up front for one of Ava Collins or Gabi Rennie, before making way later in the match.

Wisnewski is the obvious choice to fill Hassett’s big boots in midfield, having made her debut off the bench on Wednesday, where she replaced Daisy Cleverley for the last 20 minutes.

With the makeup of the Ferns’ midfield pairing far from settled, getting a good look at how the age-group international star fares at senior level could be one of the few positives to emerge from this week’s one-sided matches. Moving Olivia Chance infield from the left flank would be the other leading option.

Klimková wouldn’t say on Friday morning whether she would be making that specific swap, and she is likely to have bigger headaches when it comes to replacing Neville.

The former England age-group international did enough on debut to earn an invite when the Ferns next assemble in February, especially as first-choice starter CJ Bott is the only other out-and-out right back to have been selected in the past year.

With Bott not present this week, the Ferns are without a proper right back for Saturday’s match and one of Barry or Liz Anton – two centre backs by trade – or captain Ali Riley, who is predominantly a left back, but played centre back on Wednesday, will have to fill in.

James Foy/PHOTOSPORT Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková has to make at least two changes to her starting lineup for Saturday’s second match against the United States.

However Klimková reshuffles her backline, she is going to have to field an unfamiliar combination, one the US will delight in running at once they get past her side’s midfield block.

Ali Riley is likely to only be available for an hour as she was on Wednesday, wherever she plays, while Ally Green, one of the four left backs in the squad, will be eager to play more than the 13 minutes she got off the bench.

Forward Jacqui Hand wasn’t included in the matchday squad for the first match as she is still working her way back from a knee injury she suffered while with the Ferns in November.

Klimková said Hand would be assessed today ahead of Saturday’s match with her long-term availability set to be front of mind.

The coach also hinted that there could be more debuts to follow those for Neville and Wisnewski, with goalkeepers Murphy Sheaff and Edwards, defender Rebecca Lake, midfielder Aniela Jensen and forwards Deven Jackson and Tayla O’Brien those eyeing first caps.

With another loss to the reigning world champions likely, Klimková said: “The most important thing is the process of how we work together, how we train together, how we build the culture together six months prior to the World Cup”.

“It's an amazing opportunity for the players who we haven't seen for a while or haven't been with us yet.

“That's how we measure our success during this January tour.”

The US have released midfielder Lindsey Horan back to her French club, Lyon, so coach Vlatko Andonovski will have to make at least one change, but on Friday he suggested there would be more.

“The squad altogether is at a stage where nobody's really ready to play two 90-minute games, so we’ve got to be careful because all our players ... are in pre preseason stage.”

Football Ferns v United States

Football Ferns squad

Goalkeepers: Brianna Edwards, Erin Nayler, Murphy Sheaff

Defenders: Liz Anton, Mackenzie Barry, Ally Green, Anna Green, Rebecca Lake, Ali Riley, Ashleigh Ward

Midfielders: Hannah Blake, Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Deven Jackson, Aniela Jensen, Jana Radosavljević, Grace Wisnewski

Forwards: Ava Collins, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Tayla O’Brien, Gabi Rennie, Emma Rolston, Paige Satchell

SKY SPORT The Football Ferns denied the reigning world champions for 52 minutes, but ultimately lost 4-0 at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

United States squad

Goalkeepers: Adrianna Franch, Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher

Defenders: Alana Cook, Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Sofia Huerta, Hailie Mace, Becky Sauerbrunn, Emily Sonnett

Midfielders: Sam Coffey, Taylor Kornieck, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis, Ashley Sanchez, Andi Sullivan

Forwards: Ashley Hatch, Alex Morgan, Midge Purce, Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson, Lynn Williams

Fixtures/results

United States 4 (Mallory Swanson 52’, 63’, Alex Morgan 60’, Lynn Williams 74’) Football Ferns 0. HT: 0-0

Saturday, January 21, 4.05pm: Match two; Eden Park, Auckland