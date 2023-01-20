Football Ferns' home crowd record could fall again against United States at Eden Park

US women's footballers talk to media in the lead up to their matches against the Football Ferns.

International football friendly: Football Ferns v United States

Where: Eden Park, Auckland; When: Saturday, 4.05pm

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Football Ferns captain Ali Riley takes a selfie with fans after their loss to the United States at Sky Stadium.

The Football Ferns will be hoping to break their home crowd record twice in the space of three days when they face the United States at Eden Park on Saturday.

An attendance of 12,508 was recorded at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday, as they lost 4-0 to the reigning world champions, bettering their old mark by more than 5000.

But can they improve it further at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday?

And can they break the record for any women’s football match in New Zealand, which sits at 16,162?

American defender Crystal Dunn played in the fixture that drew that crowd, the final of the 2008 Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup at North Harbour Stadium, and she was hoping it would fall this week.

Their star striker Alex Morgan had plenty of fans of her own in the crowd at Sky Stadium and while she said she was thrilled to see a new record set, she was also hoping it would be broken again.

On Friday, the only word from NZ Football was that they were tracking towards a similar attendance figure to the one they had in Wellington, so it could take a big walk-up crowd to break either record.

Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner said: “After a record crowd in Wellington earlier this week, we are challenging Aucklanders to rise to the occasion and set their own records at [Saturday’s] Eden Park game.

“Tickets can be purchased via Ticketek and we would encourage people to buy in advance to avoid queues and ensure they don’t miss kickoff.”

The Ferns obviously want as many people as possible to turn out, as they build towards the Fifa Women’s World Cup in July and August, being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

Their campaign will begin at Eden Park against Norway on July 20, hopefully in front of a sell-out crowd in excess of 40,000.

Auckland is also set to be their base during the tournament.

They will stay at the Pullman hotel on the fringe of the central city and train at Keith Hay Park in Mt Roskill, the home of the Auckland United club, while making flying visits to Wellington, for their second match against the Philippines on July 25, and Dunedin, for their third, potentially pivotal, match against Switzerland on July 30.

Over the past two days, they’ve had their first look at their digs for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that is a World Cup on home soil, but Keith Hay Park isn’t quite ready to be used just yet, as it undergoes renovations ahead of the tournament.

Training on Friday afternoon was at Eden Park, a venue they’ve never played at before.

Before that, there were media duties for coach Jitka Klimková and forward Gabi Rennie, who had to talk up a match the Ferns are almost certain to lose.

Rennie said playing at home, as she has now done three times – twice in Christchurch and once in Wellington – was “next level”.

“Family and friends watching isn't a luxury that a lot of us get often, most of us living overseas.

“They were behind us every step of the way [on Wednesday].

“Every time we won a throw-in or won possession or forced them out, they were really behind us and it definitely gives you that motivation to keep pushing.”

At lunchtime, the entire Ferns squad made a visit to Te Komititanga, the square at the bottom of Queen St, where they took to the temporary Unity Pitch Fifa has installed there and signed autographs and posed for photos with around one hundred fans

Public engagement of this kind has been a rare sight for New Zealand’s national football teams, who often find themselves playing offshore for financial reasons.

If it helps get a few extra people along when the World Cup arrives in July, and if those crowds help the Ferns achieve their goals for a first win and a place in the round of 16, it will have paid off in spades.

