Bernadine Bezuidenhout's journey from in and out of hospital to T20 World Cup

Bernadine Bezuidenhout has been in the runs for Northern Districts this season, returning after two years away.

At her lowest point, Bernadine Bezuidenhout was in and out of hospital, unable to keep food in her body, or sleep.

The Northern Districts wicketkeeper-batter completed an emotional recall to the White Ferns on Friday, selected for February’s T20 World Cup in her birth country of South Africa.

Bezuidenhout’s return to the White Ferns after two years away from the sport, while recovering from RED-S (Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport) is a heartwarming one.

RED-S is a state of athlete health where the functioning of multiple body systems and functions are impaired. It is caused by a mismatch between energy intake from diet and the energy used in exercise, and affects both female and male athletes.

“Physically, in and out of hospital. I wasn’t digesting food any more because your body stops certain bodily functions with RED-S, which people aren’t aware of,” Bezuidenhout said about her toughest days.

“[I was] in a really bad space. Insomnia was my middle name, so not a good space at all, but I’m here today.”

Marc Atkins/Getty Images Bernadine Bezuidenhout bats for the White Ferns in a T20 against England in Bristol in 2018.

The 29-year-old stepped away from cricket for two years to focus on her health, returning this season for Northern, where she has impressed in both 50-over and T20 matches.

She scored her second List-A century for Northern in the opening weekend of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 50-over competition.

Bezuidenhout last played for the White Ferns in January 2020 against South Africa in Auckland. The right-hander made her international debut for South Africa in 2014, playing nine T20s and nine ODIs for the White Ferns since qualifying to represent New Zealand and debuting in 2018.

A trained nutritionist, Bezuidenhout hit rock bottom three years ago, vomiting in the changing room after a T20 against Australia and getting down to about 55kg. She was over training and not putting enough food back into her body to refuel.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Wicketkeeper Bernadine Bezuidenhout warms up before a White Ferns’ ODI against India in Napier in 2019.

Former Silver Ferns captain Lesley Nicol, a sports and exercise physician in Christchurch, had been pivotal in her recovery.

“She played a big part on getting me back onto the pitch as quickly as I have, physically I was underweight, I had a really bad eating disorder, and I think so many athletes go through that.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Bernadine Bezuidenhout’s impressive performances for Northern this summer has seen her recalled to the White Ferns for the T20 World Cup.

“You’re determined to be the fittest and the best at what you can control, because there’s so many things you can’t control, but fitness is one that I could [control].”

Time away from the sport had allowed Bezuidenhout to reassess her purpose and identity in life, understanding it wasn’t all tied to cricket.

Former Black Caps opener Matthew Bell had been a “superstar” for Bezuidenhout during her journey back to elite cricket, working on her batting with her.

Her Christian faith had been important through the tough times. She had started two foundations – the Epic Sports Project in Christchurch, which provides young people with an opportunity to participate in a variety of sports and recreation activities all free of charge.

Bezuidenhout is also the founder and CEO of the Epic Foundation in South Africa, which provides youth with an opportunity to participate in a variety of sports within local communities.

Returning to the White Ferns after three years away and making her comeback for the side in South Africa at the T20 World Cup would be extra special.

Her family reside in Cape Town and will be able to attend games and cheer her on, including her baby nephew who is just over one.

She was in a good place with her recovery and was “about 95% there”.

“Eating enough, getting that team of RED-S people around me, which is my core people, and just listening to my body. I know what the red flags are now and seriously I want people to know about it, because I think so many people struggle with it.”

The White Ferns’ World Cup campaign begins in Paarl with a trans-Tasman clash against Australia on February 12.

AT A GLANCE:

White Ferns’ T20 World Cup squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Where to get help: