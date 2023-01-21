Super Smash: Otago Sparks beat Central Hinds despite absence of Suzie Bates

The Otago Sparks boost their finals chances with a four-wicket victory over the Central Hinds.

At Saxton Oval, Nelson: Central Hinds 130-6 (Natalie Dodd 59 from 46 balls, Kerry Tomlinson 21 (16); Emma Black 4-15 from 4 overs, Eden Carson 2-25 (3) lost to Otago Sparks 136-8 (Olivia Gain 43 (34), Kate Ebrahim 26 (26); Flora Devonshire 2-20 from 4 overs) by four wickets.

The Otago Sparks have overcome the withdrawal of White Ferns star Suzie Bates to collect an important win against the winless Central Hinds.

With one eye on the upcoming World Cup Bates was persuaded to sit out the fixture to manage a niggle, but despite her absence the Sparks did enough to leapfrog the Auckland Hearts into third place on the Super Smash ladder.

Hayley Jensen completed the run chase in fine style, smashing a big six to win the game despite a few batting wobbles along the way.

Otago breathed a major sigh of relief when Caitlin Blakely was dropped by Kate Gaging with the run chase at 87-3.

Gaging knew immediately she should have taken a relatively simple catch that would have put pressure on the visitors at a crucial time in the game.

Instead, Kate Ebrahim – a good contributor with bat and ball – put the Sparks in a winning position with 26 runs from 26 balls before Jensen sealed the deal with her six.

Otago won the toss and elected to bowl, and the decision was justified by two wickets in the opening three overs.

However, Natalie Dodd quickly established herself as the danger woman for the home side, hitting three boundaries with some well-timed shots.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Hayley Jensen hit the winning runs for the Sparks with a six.

The Hinds increased their run rate when Kerry Tomlinson joined Dodd at the crease, but Sparks spinner Eden Carson captured her important wicket with a delivery that clipped the bails from the off stump.

Dodd progressed smoothly to an impressive half-century, but the wickets continued to fall around her. Mikaela Greig and Hannah Rowe were the next to go as the Sparks gradually got on top of an even contest between bat and ball.

The innings really turned, however, when Dodd fell for 59 to a sharp boundary catch by Hayley Jensen off the bowling of Emma Black.

Dodd’s exit took the steam out of the Hinds’ innings, and they finished with 130-9 from their 20 overs.

Big moment

The Sparks’ dismissal of Natalie Dodd changed the complexion of the contest. Had Dodd carried her bat, the Hinds could have set a more imposing total, with 150 not out of the question.

Best with the bat

Olivia Gain got Otago’s chase off to a good start with 43 runs off 34 balls, but Natalie Dodd was the only batter to score more than 50 on a wicket that offered little to the bowlers. It was the standout effort in a losing side.

Best with the ball

Emma Black was dangerous and effective for the Sparks, regularly taking wickets to keep the Hinds total within reach for her batters. Kate Ebrahim was also economical without taking a wicket, conceding 22 runs from her four overs.

Big picture

The two teams will face each other again at University of Otago Oval in Dunedin on Sunday week, giving the Sparks another chance to cement a place in the playoffs.