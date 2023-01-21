Black Ferns sevens overcome Fiji test to ease into Hamilton quarterfinals with two wins

Sarah Hirini’s side make it two wins from two, in comfortable fashion.

The Black Ferns sevens advanced to the Hamilton Sevens quarterfinals after a tough 27-0 win over Fiji on Saturday.

They had no trouble beating Papua New Guinea in their opener, winning 58-0, but the improving Fijians were right in the contest until losing Adi vani Buleki to the sinbin for a high tackle in the second half.

However, with a player advantage, Jazmin Felix-Hotham strolled over for New Zealand’s decisive third try and late scores for Stacey Fluhler and captain Sarah Hirini finished the job at FMG Stadium Waikato.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Jazmin Felix-Hotham crossing for a crucial try as the Black Ferns beat Fiji in Hamilton.

Risi Pouri-Lane’s sharp turn of pace broke the deadlock after Fiji’s resilient defence and powerful tackles kept them out for more than two minutes in the first half.

Michaela Blyde scored their second and made a wonderful try-saving tackle on the stroke of half-time to deny Reapi Ulunisau, sprinting back desperately to haul her down.

It was a massive play because the Black Ferns sevens retained a comfortable lead despite a difficult test from the Fijians, who looked dangerous on the counter-attack.

Star winger Portia Woodman-Wickliffe returned to the field against Fiji after missing their first match in which they were always going to have too much firepower for Papua New Guinea.

Woodman-Wickliffe was sat in the stands watching as their reserve player, as Fluhler scored a hat-trick, Blyde and Hirini crossed for doubles, with further tries for Shiray Kaka, Alena Saili and Jorja Miller.

The Black Ferns sevens play Great Britain at 8:03pm in their final match in pool A on Saturday.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Michaela Blyde brought down Reapi Ulunisau with an outstanding tackle.

This weekend’s tournament will be the last World Series event in New Zealand for the foreseeable future and the Black Ferns sevens will savour every second they can play before a home crowd.

World Rugby is downsizing the series from next season and New Zealand has lost hosting rights, only three years after a women’s tournament was introduced to the series calendar in Hamilton.

First, there was first an exhibition tournament added to the 2019 Hamilton Sevens when the Black Ferns sevens played at home for the first time.

Those two tournaments were significant milestones for women’s rugby before Covid-19 crossed out the New Zealand events in 2021 and 2022.

The Black Ferns sevens, the reigning Olympic champions, will be eager to finish the Hamilton party with a flourish.

Fiji beat Great Britain 19-14 in pool A’s other opening match. Great Britain responded by defeating Papua New Guinea 36-0.

Hamilton Sevens, Black Ferns sevens on day one

Saturday’s pool matches: Beat Papua New Guinea 58-0, beat Fiji 27-0, Great Britain at 8:03pm.