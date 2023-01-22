Wellington Phoenix smash Canberra United 5-0 for breakthrough A-League Women win

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Wellington Phoenix 5 (Milly Clegg 43’, Betsy Hassett 45’, 83’, Ava Pritchard 46’, Emma Ilijovski own goal 88’) Canberra United 0. HT: 2-0

Capital punishment.

Wellington Phoenix have ended their winless run in the A-League Women in the most emphatic fashion, smashing sixth-place Canberra United 5-0 in a result no one saw coming to claim their first win of the season.

The Phoenix ran riot at Sky Stadium on Sunday, scoring two goals right before halftime, one right after, and another two in the final 10 minutes to give Natalie Lawrence her first win as an A-League head coach.

What a way to do it.

Football Ferns veteran Betsy Hassett scored two goals, thriving in a more advanced role at the top of the midfield triangle.

Goalkeeper Brianna Edwards also saved a penalty midway through the second half to cap off a dream week for her after earning her first Ferns call-up.

Sunday’s convincing result – the Phoenix’s biggest-ever win the A-League Women – snapped an eight-game winless run, breathing life into their campaign with half the season left to play.

The Phoenix had struggled to create clear goal-scoring chances in their previous matches, but they had no such problem against Canberra, playing them off the park.

They put up 14 shots and scored more goals in 90 minutes than they had in their previous eight games.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Phoenix forward Ava Pritchard gives goal-scorer Betsy Hassett a bear hug.

By the end of the game Phoenix fans were chanting “we want seven!”.

17-year-old Milly Clegg was at the centre of it all in the first half, scoring a goal and setting up another in a breakout performance that should catapult her onto the Football Ferns radar.

Clegg gave the Phoenix a deserved lead 43 minutes into the game, hooking the ball across the line from a Michaela Foster corner after the initial header from Paige Satchell was cleared by the head of defender.

The Phoenix landed another punch before halftime with Clegg turning provider.

Ava Pritchard raced after a ball over the top from Marisa van der Meer, held play up nicely and then put Clegg through on goal.

Choe Lincoln pulled off a strong save to block Clegg’s shot but Hassett was on hand to tap in the rebound, scoring the Phoenix’s first goal from open play this season.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Milly Clegg battles for the ball with Hayley Taylor-Young.

The Phoenix made the best possible start to the second half, Pritchard extending their lead to three after connecting with Foster’s cross and sweeping home from close range.

Canberra had an opportunity to pull one back, which could have set up a nervy finish, when Chloe Knott committed a handball in the box in the 63rd minute.

But Edwards guessed the right way, diving to her right, to save Vesna Milivojevic’s penalty.

Hassett scored the fourth in the 83rd minute after receiving a perfectly weighted pass from substitute Isabel Gomez.

The fifth was an own goal, Emma Ilijoski turning the ball into the back of her own net after failing to deal with another one of Foster’s dangerous corner kicks late in the match.

Desperate for a win to turn their season around, the Phoenix played all four of their available Football Ferns who were involved in Saturday’s 5-0 defeat to the United States in Auckland.

The three who took the field at Eden Park, Satchell, Grace Wisnewski and Mackenzie Barry started for the Phoenix but were substituted at varying stages of the second half.