Black Ferns sevens overcome yellow card to cruise past Japan in Hamilton quarterfinal

Shiray Kaka scored a hat-trick in the Black Ferns sevens’ quarterfinal victory on Sunday.

The Black Ferns sevens will meet Ireland for a place in the Hamilton Sevens final after cruising past Japan in Sunday’s quarterfinal.

Their 43-12 victory never seemed doubt once Risi Pouri-Lane sprinted clear for the opening try and New Zealand’s slick offloading overwhelmed Japan’s defence in the World Series at FMG Stadium Waikato.

Shiray Kaka’s hat-trick and Pouri-Lane’s second in the final minutes emphasised the Black Ferns sevens’ dominance, as well as Portia Woodman-Wickliffe’s trademark of bumping off tacklers before her late try.

They didn’t concede a point in three pool matches and scored 105 in beating Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Great Britain on Saturday.

However, a yellow card to Jorja Miller in the third minute for a knockdown left them a player light for two minutes.

Japan applied enough pressure to breach New Zealand’s line for the first time this weekend.

Miller made amends when she returned from the sinbin by cancelling out Yume Hirano’s try with a superb solo score.

Kaka’s double either side of half-time ended the contest which Japan were massive underdogs for – they are 10th in the women’s series – but they were spirited and hit back with Wakaba Hara’s breakaway try.

Ireland are next for the Black Ferns sevens in the semifinals. They recorded an impressive 24-7 win over France to reach the last four.

The Black Ferns sevens started the weekend tied first in the women’s standings with Australia.

The Hamilton Sevens is the last World Series tournament in New Zealand for the foreseeable future after World Rugby cut Aotearoa from its list of hosts from next season.

Hamilton Sevens, finals day

Sunday’s women’s quarterfinals: Australia 38-0 Great Britain, United States 27-7 Fiji, Ireland 24-7 France, New Zealand 43-12 Japan.

Semifinals: Australia v United States at 1:20pm, Ireland v New Zealand at 1:42pm.