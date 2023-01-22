Michaela Blyde hat-trick leads Black Ferns sevens to Hamilton title after beating United States in final

Jazmin Felix-Hotham of New Zealand scores in the final.

The Black Ferns sevens are winners again after a rampant victory against the United States in Sunday’s Hamilton Sevens final.

Stacey Fluhler and Michaela Blyde were standouts all weekend on the occasion of their last home event for the foreseeable future, with Blyde finishing with a hat-trick in the decider.

Blyde breathed a sigh of relief when the TMO ruled she wasn’t guilty of a high tackle in the final minutes, but it didn’t take the shine of a 33-7 success to win the third leg of this season’s women’s World Series.

Their defensive unit was stunning, conceding only three tries in six matches, while scoring 213 points to lift the trophy at FMG Stadium Waikato.

READ MORE:

* Black Ferns sevens score century of points without conceding on day one of Hamilton Sevens

* Black Ferns sevens overcome Fiji test to ease into Hamilton quarterfinals with two wins

* Bittersweet week as New Zealand welcomes back sevens before waving goodbye in Hamilton



Jorja Miller, 18, was another of the weekend’s stars and stole possession from the United States from the restart. A few passes wide and Blyde cut inside for her first try in the opening minute.

The United States upset Australia, the reigning Commonwealth Games and World Cup champions, in the first women’s semifinal, beating the series holders.

SKY SPORT Sarah Hirini’s side made it two wins from two Saturday's pool play, in comfortable fashion.

They couldn’t live with New Zealand’s ferocious start, however. Blyde’s tackling, in particular, was tough.

In the blink of an eye, Jazmin Felix-Hotham was under the posts and the Black Ferns sevens led 14-0.

The United States tried their hardest but blew a certain try on the stroke of half-time when New Zealand’s defence was desperate again.

Blyde’s latest breakaway try was the decisive blow in the second half, although the United States hit back with Cheta Emba’s score before Portia Woodman-Wickliffe dotted down New Zealand’s fifth with the last play.

Australia won the bronze final, but New Zealand took the lead the women’s standings after the third round in Hamilton and a trans-Tasman showdown awaits in next weekend’s Sydney Sevens.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Michaela Blyde was a standout for New Zealand.

An exhibition women’s tournament was added to the 2018 Hamilton Sevens and a World Series event was introduced the following year.

Inevitably, the Black Ferns sevens won those Hamilton tournaments on the road to Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021 and

Both additions were welcome, significant steps for the women’s game because of the extra exposure in a grand occasion in which the Black Ferns sevens have become one of the star attractions.

In New Zealand, they will no longer have that platform in the World Series and New Zealand Rugby will try to create its own sevens tournament to showcase the game.

World Rugby is dropping New Zealand as World Series hosts from next season, so the Black Ferns sevens played without knowing when their next home event will be.

They marched into the Hamilton decider after dispatching Ireland 32-0 in their semifinal and were a class above.

Woodman-Wickliffe’s brutal fend to send Ireland’s Natasja Behan flying was fitting to complement their control in the final minutes, as she crossed for another try.

Earlier, their 43-12 quarterfinal win against Japan was never in doubt once Risi Pouri-Lane sprinted clear for the opening try and New Zealand’s slick offloading overwhelmed the Japanese defence.

Shiray Kaka’s hat-trick and Pouri-Lane’s second in the final minutes emphasised the Black Ferns sevens’ dominance, as well as Woodman-Wickliffe’s trademark of bumping off tacklers before her late try.

They didn’t concede a point in three pool matches and scored 105 in beating Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Great Britain on Saturday.

However, Miller’s yellow card in the third minute against Japan for a knockdown left them a player light for two minutes and Japan applied enough pressure to breach New Zealand’s line for the first time.

That defence was breached only once more in the final and was the catalyst for collecting another trophy.

The All Blacks sevens will also contest Sunday’s men’s decider against Argentina at 7:56pm.

Hamilton Sevens, Black Ferns sevens on finals day

Sunday’s women’s quarterfinals: Australia 38-0 Great Britain, United States 27-7 Fiji, Ireland 24-7 France, New Zealand 43-12 Japan.

Semifinals: United States 10-7 Australia, New Zealand 32-0 Ireland.

Final: New Zealand 33-7 United States.