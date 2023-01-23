Football Ferns set for mini World Cup in February with strongest squad in months

The world champions bettered their goal tally from Wellington in another big win over their hosts.

The Football Ferns will have a mini World Cup next month, as they play three matches in the space of six days against Portugal and Argentina in Hamilton and Auckland.

Having just broken their home crowd record twice in a row in a pair of lopsided defeats to the world No 1 United States, they know the spotlight is on them more than it has ever been before, as they prepare for a Fifa Women’s World Cup on home soil.

The matches against Fifa’s 22nd and 29th-ranked sides are exactly what the 24th-ranked Ferns need ahead of the World Cup – three contests that will be 50-50 propositions at kickoff.

Come the end of those matches – one against Portugal in Hamilton and two against Argentina in Hamilton in Auckland - it will be clear where the Ferns stand ahead of the World Cup and their group stage clashes with world No 13 Norway, No 53 Philippines and No 21 Switzerland.

Their goals at that tournament are simple – win a World Cup match for the first time, having not done so in 15 attempts so far, and advance to the round of 16, which will likely require winning another.

Since coach Jitka Klimková took charge in October 2021, the Ferns have won three times in 18 matches, while drawing three and losing 12 – a record that doesn’t instil a lot of hope.

But it’s important to assess it in context – especially if you're someone catching up on how the team’s been tracking, whether because of the high-profile visit by the world champion Americans, or because the World Cup is drawing closer and closer.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Football Ferns’ record under Jitka Klimková must be looked at in the context of who they’ve played.

Three of those losses have come against the US, two against sixth-ranked Canada, one against 11th-ranked Japan and two against 12th-ranked Australia and in those eight matches, the Ferns never really had a chance.

They fared better in losing last June to Norway – a team they had defeated the last time they met – and have had success against 15th-ranked South Korea, losing then winning away at the end of 2021 and losing then drawing in Christchurch last November.

A narrow 1-0 loss to 16th-ranked Iceland completes the Ferns’ list of results against teams above them; then come 0-0 draws with 28th-ranked Czechia and 32nd-ranked Wales and wins over 35th-ranked Mexico and the Philippines.

Digest all that and you can see why it’s entirely conceivable that the Ferns can beat Switzerland and the Philippines – and maybe even Norway – come July, especially if they can get their best XI on the park.

They were without a dozen top players against the US, as those matches were arranged outside the windows where clubs must release them for international duty.

In February, Klimková should be able to assemble the strongest squad she has had for almost a year, with only midfielders Ria Percival and Annalie Longo, both recovering from long-term knee injuries, likely to be missing, unless there are fresh concerns during the next three weeks.

Those who make the cut in what will likely be a 24-strong selection will know they’re closing in on a World Cup spot, while those who don’t will know they’re up against it.

There is just enough time left for there to be new faces, with two matches in Europe to follow in April, as well as one on home soil in July on the eve of the tournament, all of which should be winnable.

With the Ferns desperate for an attacking spark, age-group international Milly Clegg has to be under serious consideration, especially after her breakthrough performance for the Wellington Phoenix against Canberra United on Sunday, as does her club team-mate Michaela Foster, whose set piece delivery impresses every week.

Football Ferns

Road to the World Cup

February 17, 7pm: v Portugal; Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

February 20, 7pm: v Argentina; Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

February 23, 7pm: v Argentina; North Harbour Stadium, Auckland

April: Two friendlies in Europe

July: One friendly in New Zealand (and potentially another behind closed doors)

Potential squad for February

Goalkeepers: Vic Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Meikayla Moore, Grace Neville, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Malia Steinmetz, Grace Wisnewski

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson