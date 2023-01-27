Wellington Phoenix urge patience with 'special' talent Milly Clegg

A-League Women round 11: Wellington Phoenix v Brisbane Roar

Where: AJ Kelly Park, Brisbane When: Saturday, 5pm (NZT)

Live coverage: Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff

Teen Wellington Phoenix goal-scorer Milly Clegg could be a potential star in the making, but coach Natalie Lawrence has urged patience with her youngest squad member.

The Auckland secondary school student delivered a breakout performance during the Phoenix’s surprise 5-0 rout of Canberra United last weekend.

Clegg scored one goal, set up another and created a fantastic early chance that was not put away by threading the ball through four defenders.

Lawrence, Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková and even Clegg herself have all been asked about the 17-year-old’s potential as a World Cup bolter in the wake of her dazzling display against Canberra.

But while Lawrence believes it’s a case of when, not if, the “special” talent becomes a fully fledged New Zealand international after representing her country at the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cup tournaments last year, she is cautious about rushing Clegg’s development.

“It’s still important that we’re really careful. She’s only just turned 17,” Lawrence said.

“She’s so well-grounded and her parents have been in high performance so she doesn’t get ahead of herself and it’s really important we’re really patient with her.

“I can see her performances only getting better but she is super, super young.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Phoenix forward on the charge against Canberra.

Clegg is the daughter of former New Zealand hockey international Kylie Clegg (nee Foy).

She signed an amateur contract with the Phoenix in order to retain her NCAA eligibility should she wish to take up a scholarship in the United States.

Lawrence appreciated the excitement surrounding Clegg’s potential but said the key was for the rising star to deliver those performances on a consistent basis.

“I think we’re going to see lots of Milly in the coming years, she’s pretty exciting.

“We’ve been patient with her so far and we will continue to be … if we can develop her areas [of weakness] and keep her performances consistent then a Ferns call-up wouldn’t be too far away.”

With a bye to follow, the Phoenix are determined to build on their drought-breaking win by picking up another positive result against the sixth-place Brisbane Roar on Saturday as they look to move off the bottom of the table.

Lawrence should reward the players who started the match by naming an unchanged 11, with Clegg in line for another start on the right wing.

“Having a big win like that gives you that confidence, gives the players the belief that what we're trying to do is going to work,” she said.

“Now, if we can back that up and end the season really strong, it all becomes worth it.”