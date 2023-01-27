'Too many bevvies over the holidays': Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's hilarious take on sevens return

Black Ferns Sevens run in eight tries against Papua New Guinea.

Black Ferns Sevens legend Portia Woodman-Wickliffe still had the gas to scorch away for her obligatory try but admits her lungs were burning in just her second tournament back.

Woodman-Wickliffe, who took a break from the sevens programme to link with the Black Ferns (15 a-side) for their history-making World Cup triumph, returned to the shortened version of the game for the tournament win in Hamilton last weekend.

After the Black Ferns Sevens scored their second victory from as many matches in Sydney on Friday – with a 29-14 win over France – Woodman-Wickliffe was asked by former New Zealand sevens player Karl Te Nana how she was finding her return to the fast-paced sevens World Series circuit?

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Portia Woodman-Wickliffe was a star on the field against France but even more so in her post-match interview.

“I think auntie had a few too many bevvies over the holidays,” the veteran answered through an infectious laugh on the Sky Sport broadcast.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand is in step with World Rugby's bid to reduce tackle height - and All Blacks and Black Ferns will benefit

* Unwanted All Blacks assistant Brad Mooar lands job with Six Nations side

* World Rugby to follow RFU in lowering tackle height across all elite rugby

* England's Rugby Football Union faces revolt over new waist-high tackle law

* Blues coach Leon MacDonald says All Blacks juggling act vital in Super Rugby Pacific



“I finished the year with three pinnacle events ... [the World Cup] got married and had a holiday and I think I’m feeling it,” she said.

“I knew that was going to be the case but all I could do was put my 100% out there every time and I’m absolutely grateful just to be here.”

Woodman-Wickliffe and her long-time partner – former Black Fern and Black Ferns Sevens star – Renee Wickliffe tied the knot over the summer.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Stacey Fluhler ran in two tries for the Black Ferns Sevens against France.

Wickliffe – a two-time World Cup winner – retired last year, before the Black Ferns 2022 victory in the global showcase.

“She’s absolutely living the life in retirement,” Woodman-Wickliffe said of her wife. “She’s here, she’s coming to the next one [tournament in Vancouver, Canada], hopefully, if I make the team, so I think for her, just to actually enjoy her 13-year career and for me to actually experience her let loose in retirement has been really cool,” she told the Sky Sport broadcast.

France shocked the Black Ferns Sevens with the opening try to Ian Jason on Friday evening but normal service soon resumed as Tenika Willison used her vision and skill to execute a perfect kick for Stacey Fluhler to latch onto and score the first of her two tries.

Jazmin Felix-Hotham capitalised on a French mistake to score New Zealand’s second try.

After the half-time hooter, France’s Joanna Grisez stuck a hand out to knock a pass down and from the resulting penalty, Fluhler stood up her marker before scooting 80 metres to extend the lead to 19-7 at the break.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Jorja Miller is making a huge impression on the Black Ferns Sevens setup.

The hugely exciting Jorja Miller ran a similar distance to score the opening try of the second half.

If there was one area where Black Ferns Sevens head coach Cory Sweeney wouldn’t have been happy it would be the kickoffs, with two failing to travel the required 10 metres.

On the second occasion, it resulted in Jason scoring hers and France’s second try.

Woodman-Wickliffe felt there were a number of areas that needed to improve despite the pair of wins on day one in Sydney having New Zealand on top of Pool A.

“Not good enough, we need to pick it up for tomorrow,” she said.

Earlier, the Black Ferns Sevens ran in eight tries to none, to beat Papua New Guinea 48-0.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Shiray Kaka on her way to the try line against Papua New Guinea.

Their opening match of the day resembled more of an opposed training session than a game on the world circuit as Papua New Guinea, the invitational team for Sydney, couldn’t foot it with New Zealand – the defending champions.

Theresa Fitzpatrick, Tyla Nathan-Wong, Felix-Hotham and Miller running in first half tries for a 26-0 lead at the break.

Shiray Kaka, Woodman-Wickliffe, Michaela Blyde and a second from Nathan-Wong, doubled the try tally in the second half.