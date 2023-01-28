Football Fern Anna Green makes surprise retirement announcement after US series

The scorer of one of the Football Ferns’ most spectacular goals has ruled herself out of World Cup contention by retiring from international duty less than a week after starting against the United States.

Sydney FC fullback Anna Green made the surprise announcement on social media on Friday night that she was closing the chapter on her international career after playing 82 times for New Zealand.

Green made just two appearances during coach Jitka Klimková’s first 16 matches in charge, but with a host of frontline players absent, she played every minute of their 4-0 and 5-0 defeats to the US in Wellington and Auckland this month.

Despite the lopsided score lines, the 32-year-old was singled out by Klimková as one of the team’s top performers – a suggestion she had done enough to warrant a recall for next month’s fixtures against Argentina and Portugal, keeping her in the mix for the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia later this year.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Anna Green in action for the Football Ferns during their international friendly against the US in Auckland.

Green spoke after the Auckland defeat about the lengths she had gone to in order to keep her home World Cup dream alive, taking a sabbatical from her job as an accountant in Wellington and moving to Australia to play professionally for Sydney FC in the A-League Women.

However, her game time has been limited to just one start and one brief substitute appearance at the Sky Blues.

While Klimková's praise would have offered renewed hope of a World Cup spot, Green was set to be one of several defenders fighting for one or two places in the final 23-strong squad.

Green made her international debut in a 3-0 defeat to China in 2006 and went on to represent New Zealand at three World Cups and four Olympic Games.

She scored eight goals for the Football Ferns, including a wonder strike against the Matildas last year that ranks as one of the most spectacular by a New Zealander on the international stage.

Green charged down the left wing, hit a first-time shot on the half volley and beat the goalkeeper from a tight angle, from well outside the penalty area.

In a social media post, Green said the last 16 years representing New Zealand had been an incredible journey and more than she could have ever hoped for when she made her Football Ferns debut as a teenager.

“The people are what makes this journey so special and I’m lucky enough to have been met by the very best of them at every turn,” she said.

“I’m closing my Ferns playing chapter full of gratitude and excitement for what lies ahead.”