Otago Sparks complete four run-outs in T20 Super Smash win over Central Hinds

At University of Otago Oval, Dunedin: Central Hinds 108 all out in 20 overs (Flora Devonshire 39 off 27; Sophie Oldershaw 3-24) lost to Otago Sparks 111-4 in 19.2 overs (Polly Inglis 30no off 35, Felicity Leydon-Davis 25no off 24) by six wickets

The Otago Sparks completed four run-outs on their way to a six-wicket win over the Central Hinds in the Twenty20 Super Smash.

Leg-spinner Sophie Oldershaw also claimed three wickets as they dismissed the visitors for 108 at University of Otago Oval in Dunedin.

Led by Polly Inglis’ unbeaten innings of 30 off 35 balls, the Sparks chased down their target with six wickets in hand and five balls remaining.

The Otago Sparks celebrate one of their wickets against the Central Hinds.

Inglis shared in a partnership of 40 off 44 with her captain, Felicity Leydon-Davis, to steer the Sparks home.

Leydon-Davis made 25 off 24, including 11 in the penultimate over, which began with her side needing 15 off 12.

Flora Devonshire’s innings of 39 off 27 helped the Hinds post a potentially competitive total, after they slumped to 58-7 with two balls to go in the 14th over.

Opener Georgia Atkinson made 19 off 23, while Kerry Tomlinson made 20 off 33 at No 4.

Oldershaw took 3-24 from her four overs while Emma Black, Molly Loe and Kate Ebrahim each picked up a wicket in addition to the four run-outs.

Olivia Gain made 23 off 23 opening for the Sparks and at the halfway stage of their chase, they were 59-3.

The big moment

After her star turn with the bat, Devonshire only conceded three runs in the 18th over with the ball, giving the Hinds the slightest of sniffs. Leydon-Davis then took control and hit Ocean Bartlett for a pair of fours in the 19th, swinging the match the Sparks’ way.

Best with the bat

Inglis arrived at the crease with the Sparks 19-1 in the fourth over and was the rock their chase was built around, finishing unbeaten on 30 off 35.

Best with the ball

Oldershaw’s three wickets included the key scalps of Atkinson and Tomlinson.

The big picture

The Sparks’ win lifts them up to third on the ladder, level on points with the Auckland Hearts, but ahead on net run rate. They have two matches left – both against the second-placed Canterbury Magicians – while the Hearts will play the undefeated Wellington Blaze in their last outing, as Monday’s visit by the Northern Brave to Auckland has been cancelled.