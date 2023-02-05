Super Smash: Auckland Hearts keep faint playoffs hopes alive with big win against Wellington Blaze

At Basin Reserve, Wellington: Wellington Blaze 87 all out off 17.2 overs (Rebecca Burns 35 off 36 balls; Josie Penfold 4-23 off 4 overs) lost to the Auckland Hearts 131-6 off 20 overs (Saachi Shahri 30 off 22, Skye Bowden 28 off 19; Leigh Kasperek 3-22 off 4) by 44 runs.

A superb bowling performance by Josie Penfold has kept the Auckland Hearts in the playoff race with a 44-run victory against the previously unbeaten Wellington Blaze.

The Hearts set the home side a modest-looking total of 131 but a disciplined bowling display and some sharp fielding display got them home with plenty to spare.

The Aucklanders must now hope that the Otago Sparks lose heavily to the Canterbury Magicians in Dunedin on Monday to sneak into the final playoffs berth.

The odds therefore remain stacked against them but they can at least take satisfaction from the impressive victory against the Blaze.

Blaze power hitter Rebecca Burns was the key wicket to fall, after her 35 runs off 36 balls threatened to swing the game in the favour of the home side.

Holly Huddlestone then dismissed Laura Harris and the Blaze collapsed from that point onwards, as Penfold cleaned up the tail.

The Hearts won the toss and elected to bat, and were trucking along nicely after first-drop Saachi Shahri hit 30 from 21 balls.

However, she was caught in the deep looking for a six and the visitors’ momentum was halted.

With the Blaze spinner Leigh Kasperek finding a nice line and length, the Hearts’ run rate fell away, and Bella Armstrong became Kasperek’s second victim of the innings with an ill-advised attempt to take her on down the ground.

Marty Melville/Photosport The Hearts celebrate catching Blaze’s Rebecca Burns at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday.

Just as the Hearts were threatening a fightback, Kasperek returned to the attack to capture the important wicket of Prue Catton.

Kasperek deserves praise for her spell, but the Hearts’ shot selection left a lot to be desired, with Cotton the third to fall relatively cheaply.

Izzy Gaze’s dismissal also fell firmly into that category. Gaze was stumped by Jess McFadyen after slipping while out of her crease, and the wheels were very much falling off the Hearts’ innings at 91-5.

Skye Bowden made sure that the Hearts at least finished strongly, but their 131-6 looked light against the ladder leaders.

However, Penfold and her fellow bowlers made light work of the Blaze, ending their 19-match winning streak.

The big moment

Blaze batter Rebecca Burns was dismissed by Amberly Parr-Thomson with the game in the balance, and the Blaze innings never recovered.

Best with the bat

In a low-scoring game, Burns’ power stood out as she smashed five boundaries before she fell for 35 runs.

Best with the ball

Penfold’s figures of 4-23 off 4 overs is hard to go past, although Leigh Kasperek (3-22 off 4 overs) was excellent for the Blaze.

The big picture

Wellington were already guaranteed a place in the final next weekend and now must wait to see if they face the Canterbury Magicians or the Otago Sparks. The Hearts still have slim chance, but their run rate is inferior to Otago and they need the Sparks to lose heavily against Canterbury on Monday).