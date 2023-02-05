Ruby Star Andrews claims first World Cup podium of her freeski slopestyle career

Queenstown teen Ruby Star Andrews has claimed the first World Cup podium of her career this morning at the FIS Freeski Slopestyle World Cup held in California.

“It’s pretty unbelievable, I wasn’t even expecting to make it into the finals here at Mammoth [Mountain], so to make the podium is just incredible,’’ the 18-year-old said.

Windy conditions put the athletes’ grit to the test, with the wind swirling on the course making speed for the jumps challenging.

“Today was really hard with the weather. The wind was really affecting us, but we made it happen so that was awesome,’’ Andrews said.

READ MORE:

* Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wins World Cup in Switzerland

* Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Black Ferns headline finalists for Halberg Awards

* Freeskier Ruby Andrews wants to emulate Zoi Sadowski-Synnott after her junior world title



She dropped into her first run and laced together a technical rail section with both direction 270’s and a back swap on the huge rainbow rail.

Heading into the four jumps, she showed the judges plenty of variety, spinning in all four directions.

Andrews was rewarded with a 70.80 for her first run, a score that put her into third place after run one. That score held up throughout run two and Andrews landed herself on her first World Cup podium at just her second World Cup event of her career.

Supplied/Snow Sports NZ New Zealand's Ruby Star Andrews, 18, with her her coach Hamish McDougall and teammates Ben Barclay and Luca Harrington after her first World Cup podium place.

“I was super stoked with my rails. Rails are just as important as jumps. Rails have been a focus of my training and it’s awesome to see my training pay off,’’ Andrews said.

Johanne Killi of Norway took the top spot, marking her sixth World Cup win. Kirsty Muir of Great Britain claimed the second World Cup podium of her career, finishing second.

Supplied/Snow Sports NZ Women’s Freeski Slopestyle World Cup podium finishers, silver medallist Kirsty Muir (L,Great Britain)), winner Johanne Killi (Norway) and bronze medallist Ruby Star Andrews (NZ).

New Zealand teammates Ben Barclay (Auckland, 21) and Luca Harrington (Wānaka, 18) also competed in the finals.

Barclay put down a solid run in the heavily stacked field, finishing 12th while Harrington was 14th.