'Fully fit' Sophie Devine expected to boost White Ferns for T20 World Cup opener

Sophie Devine is expected to return from a foot injury in the White Ferns’ last T20 warm-up match against England on Wednesday.

The White Ferns remain confident they’ll have a fully fit Sophie Devine for Sunday’s T20 World Cup opener against Australia.

New Zealand captain Devine has been managing a stress fracture in her right foot and hasn’t played since a T20 Super Smash match for the Wellington Blaze on January 4.

The White Ferns have taken a cautious approach with their batting lynchpin not playing in any of their warm-up matches in South Africa.

White Ferns opener Suzie Bates said Devine was expected to make her return in Wednesday’s warm-up match against England – their last hit-out before Sunday’s opener (NZ time) against defending champions and red-hot tournament favourites Australia in Paarl.

New Zealand overcame the West Indies in Tuesday’s warm-up clash (NZT) in Cape Town by 32 runs with Maddy Green top-scoring with 47 not out and Melie Kerr impressing with 3-20.

Whether Devine is able to bowl in the White Ferns’ tournament opener and their early matches remains to be seen.

Joe Allison/Getty Images White Ferns captain Sophie Devine hasn’t played a competitive cricket match since January 4 with a foot injury.

“She's been making really good progress. She's been doing a lot more every day and I think the plan is that she will have a go on Wednesday (against England),” Bates said.

“I'm not sure if she'll play the entire match, but the plan is to have her fully fit for that Australian game. We've been managing her and they've probably been on the cautious side. Every day she's doing more and more, so it's about trying to hold her back to make sure that she's good to go [against Australia].”

Bates admitted it was hard not to think about their mouth-watering opener against Australia while working through the warm-up matches.

James Allan/Getty Images White Ferns opener Suzie Bates expects to have a “fully fit” Sophie Devine for Sunday’s T20 World Cup opener against Australia.

In their most recent T20 match against Australia at August’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the White Ferns lost by five wickets in the semifinals. Australia reached their target of 145 with three balls remaining.

Since the last women’s T20 World Cup in 2020, Australia have won five of the seven T20s between the sides.

“As soon as we got to Cape Town, that game's been forefront of my mind and everything we've done has been about preparing for that and making sure we are ready to fire for that first game,” Bates said.

“It gives me goosebumps thinking about it. It's a massive first match and we know we have had the wood over the Australians in first games at World Cups in the past and I think it's the best time to play them sometimes.”

At Western Province CC, Cape Town: New Zealand 123-5 in 20 overs (Maddy Green 47no off 37 balls, Suzie Bates 30 off 35 balls) beat West Indies 91-7 in 20 overs (Shemaine Campbelle 26 off 29 balls; Melie Kerr 3-20 off four overs) by 32 runs.